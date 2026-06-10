Odisha UG admission application due date extended till June 16; benefit list on June 22

Odisha Higher Education Department has actually extended the UG admission application due date for 2026– 27 scholastic session till June 16 under SAMS. The upgrade covers +3 courses throughout universities and colleges with modified AEDP and CAF standards.



< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/06/10/odisha-ug-admission-application-deadline-extended-till-june-16-merit-list-on-june-22-2026-06-10-22-37-49.png" alt="Odisha UG admission application deadline extended till June 16; merit list on June 22"> Department of Higher Education workplace in Bhubaneswar Photograph: (OTV)

The Higher Education Department on Wednesday extended the due date for undergraduate(UG)admission applications for the 2026-27 scholastic session.

Check Out: Odisha UG Admissions 2026: Applications open from May 27, last date June 10

According to the modified admission schedule launched under the Student Academic Management System (SAMS), trainees can now use online for admission into +3 degree courses in state public universities, federal government colleges, helped and unaided colleges, and law colleges throughout Odisha till June 16, 2026, at 11.45 PM.

The department has actually released a modified timeline for Phase I admissions and shared crucial info concerning the Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP).

Authorities specified that in some Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), the approved consumption strength of specific AEDP topics has actually been minimized, while some AEDP topics have actually been transformed into Non-AEDP topics.

Candidates have actually been encouraged to thoroughly examine the subject mixes picked in their Common Application Form (CAF) and make needed adjustments within the stated duration. Under the National Education Policy (NEP) structure, AEDP topics are provided under the “Dual Major” classification without small topics.

Topics transformed from AEDP to Non-AEDP will now be used under the “Single Major with Dual Minor” structure, needing trainees to choose 2 small topics in addition to their significant.

The Higher Education Department has actually asked for all candidates to upgrade their CAF before the due date. Trainees who do not make any adjustments will have their admission processed according to the modified subject structure and seat schedule throughout counselling.

Based on the modified schedule, the very first benefit list will be released on June 22, while the federal government has actually set a target to start the 2026-27 scholastic session from July 10.

The extension is anticipated to offer extra time for trainees to finish applications and make essential corrections to their scholastic choices before the admission procedure transfers to the next phase.