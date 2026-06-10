Michigan twisters: 2 twisters struck Genesee and Saginaw counties; All on strength, damages, thunderstorm cautions

Michigan twisters: Weather authorities validated that 2 twisters made landfall in Genesee and Saginaw counties on Tuesday afternoon, June 9, as storms passed through the state. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="A tornado classified as EF-1 hit Saginaw County, reaching 90 mph winds and causing damage to 30-40 homes. (Unsplash)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/10/400x225/photo-1695605117745-ae4e5d85dfb3_1781029207482_178_1781108582988_1781108583108_8f98fd27-88a8-4b3a-aa99-d7262d07ef9b.jpg"alt ="A tornado classified as EF-1 hit Saginaw County, reaching 90 mph winds and causing damage to 30-40 homes. (Unsplash)"title ="A tornado classified as EF-1 hit Saginaw County, reaching 90 mph winds and causing damage to 30-40 homes. (Unsplash)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> A twister categorized as EF-1 struck Saginaw County, reaching 90 miles per hour winds and triggering damage to 30-40 homes. (Unsplash)

The twister in Genesee County was reported to have actually lasted roughly 1 minute, based on the National Weather Service, with an optimum ground range of less than a tenth of a mile, Detroit Free Press reported.

According to weather condition authorities, the small twister touched down near the crossway of Lake Road and Marshall Road, approximately 3 miles northeast of Montrose. The score and peak wind speed were not figured out since Tuesday early morning.

There were no reported casualties or injuries.

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