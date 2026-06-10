Naveen Patnaik to explore Odisha districts, evaluation BJD strength ahead of Panchayat and ULB surveys

Patnaik, who chaired the conference, looked for feedback from celebration leaders separately and likewise shared his own recommendations on enhancing the celebration’s readiness for future electoral fights.



BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik Photograph: (OTV)

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik is all set to heighten his outreach throughout Odisha by checking out districts and examining the celebration’s organisational strength ahead of the upcoming Panchayat and Urban Local Body elections.

The choice was taken throughout a crucial BJD conference held at Sankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, where conversations concentrated on reinforcing the celebration organisation at the grassroots level. Patnaik, who chaired the conference, looked for feedback from celebration leaders separately and likewise shared his own tips on enhancing the celebration’s readiness for future electoral fights.

According to sources, Naveen held comprehensive conversations with leaders who were beat in the 2024 elections to comprehend the difficulties dealt with throughout the surveys. Leaders who had actually objected to for the very first time on BJD tickets in the last election were supposedly offered a chance to provide their views and experiences at the start.

A number of leaders from Ganjam district highlighted the requirement for much better coordination amongst celebration functionaries and leaders in the district to make sure organisational unity and efficiency. The conversations likewise centred on boosting the celebration’s digital media existence and embracing a more aggressive method to counter the judgment BJP federal government on numerous problems.

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Celebration leaders stated Naveen encouraged members to additional enhance the celebration’s digital outreach and interaction systems to successfully get in touch with the general public and react to the ruling celebration’s stories.

Leaders present at the conference clarified that there was no conversation concerning the possible political entry of Sujata Karthikeyan throughout the considerations.