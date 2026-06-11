Chitkara University introduces digital school on Google Cloud 4.0, becomes among India’s early agentic AI universities

Chitkara University has actually revealed a tactical cooperation with Google Cloud to release a digital school on Google Cloud 4.0– “Agentic AI Campus”, placing itself amongst India’s early organizations to accept an AI-first scholastic design powered by Agentic AI, cloud innovations and smart automation. The effort marks a considerable action in the University’s vision to incorporate AI throughout mentor, discovering, research study, development and school operations, producing a future-ready environment that prepares trainees to grow in a progressively AI-driven world. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Vaibhav Srivastava, India Head–EdTechs & Education, Google Cloud, presents a plaque to Madhu Chitkara at the launch of Digital Campus on Google Cloud 4.0. (HT Photo)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/11/400x225/Vaibhav-Srivastava--India-Head-EdTechs---Education_1781187973838.jpg"alt ="Vaibhav Srivastava, India Head–EdTechs & Education, Google Cloud, presents a plaque to Madhu Chitkara at the launch of Digital Campus on Google Cloud 4.0. (HT Photo)"title ="Vaibhav Srivastava, India Head–EdTechs & Education, Google Cloud, presents a plaque to Madhu Chitkara at the launch of Digital Campus on Google Cloud 4.0. (HT Photo)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Vaibhav Srivastava, India Head– EdTechs & Education, Google Cloud, provides a plaque to Madhu Chitkara at the launch of Digital Campus on Google Cloud 4.0. (HT Photo)

As part of the cooperation, more than 10,000 trainees and professor will access to Google for Education Plus and Gemini business, making it possible for AI-powered knowing, performance, partnership and research study abilities throughout disciplines consisting of engineering, computer technology, service, law, style, health sciences, media research studies and liberal arts.

The digital school on Google Cloud 4.0 effort will supply students and teachers with access to innovative Agentic AI training, hands-on cloud labs, self-paced knowing paths, faculty-led advancement programs, international accreditation chances, industry-recognised qualifications, hackathons and collective knowing experiences developed to line up with emerging labor force requirements. The partnership likewise opens paths for specialised accreditation programs and industry-integrated knowing experiences, making sure trainees finish with both scholastic understanding and useful know-how in next-generation innovations.

The turning point was honored with Madhu Chitkara, president and co-founder of Chitkara University, getting a plaque from Vaibhav Srivastava, India head– EdTechs & & Education, Google Cloud, acknowledging the university’s dedication to advancing AI-powered education and digital improvement. The launch comes at a time when India is experiencing among the most considerable instructional changes worldwide. With more than 250 million trainees, over 1,100 universities and a quickly broadening digital economy, the nation is redefining how education prepares students for the future.

As AI improves markets and offices, universities are progressively anticipated to move beyond standard designs and gear up trainees with the abilities required to browse a technology-enabled world. Speaking on the event, Madhu Chitkara, president and co-founder, Chitkara University, stated, “Artificial intelligence is changing every sector of the international economy and college should progress at the exact same speed. At Chitkara University, our company believe the future comes from students who can successfully team up with smart innovations to resolve complicated obstacles and develop significant effect. Our collaboration with Google Cloud allows us to embed AI deeply into the scholastic experience, empowering trainees and professors with access to first-rate tools, industry-aligned knowing chances and internationally acknowledged accreditations.

This is not merely an innovation implementation; it is an action towards reimagining how universities prepare future leaders, innovators and business owners.” With Digital Campus on Google Cloud 4.0, Chitkara University intends to produce an environment where human imagination is enhanced by smart systems, finding out ends up being significantly customised and experiential and development is driven by the smooth combination of innovation and education.

As the next generation of digital skill emerges, Chitkara University continues to enhance its position at the leading edge of instructional development– constructing an AI-first school created for the chances and obstacles of the future.