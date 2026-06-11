Baby’s death stimulates claims of medical neglect at Odisha healthcare facility

Concerns have actually as soon as again been raised over health care services in Odisha’s remote areas after the household of a three-day-old baby declared that medical carelessness resulted in the kid’s death in Nabarangpur district, sources stated on Thursday.

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The occurrence was reported from Baragaon town under Raighar block. According to the household, the newborn established a fever quickly after being released from a health center and did not get prompt medical attention when restored for treatment.

Member of the family stated that Parmila, child of Lachhan Gond of Baragaon town, had actually been remaining at her adult home throughout pregnancy. On Monday, while being required to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Jodinga near Raighar after labour discomforts started, she supposedly provided an infant young boy inside a Bolero car en route to the healthcare facility.

The female and the newborn were consequently confessed to the health centre in Jodinga and released the following day.

The household declared that the baby established a fever not long after returning home. On the 3rd day after birth, the infant was reminded Jodinga Health Centre for treatment. Family members declared that regardless of awaiting almost 2 hours, the going to medical professional did not take a look at the kid straight and rather recommended medications without seeing the baby.

They even more declared that there was a hold-up in getting medications, throughout which the mom was waiting outside a medical shop with the newborn.

According to the household, the baby apparently passed away later on that night due to the absence of prompt treatment. The departed newborn’s member of the family have actually implicated the health centre personnel of neglect and required responsibility.

“The newborn got a fever on Tuesday night. After that, we took the kid to the healthcare facility, however the medical professionals didn’t offer any care. Due to the fact that of this, the infant died. The physicians didn’t offer correct treatment; it’s due to the fact that the physicians didn’t deal with the kid well that the infant passed away,” the deceased’s daddy stated.

The physician worried, Dr. Sudipta Kumar Sarkar, has actually rejected all accusations and kept that proper treatment was offered. He turned down claims of medical carelessness and stated the allegations were unproven.

“If they had actually brought the newborn a little quicker– the fever began all of a sudden in the house– the kid might have been confessed, or we need to have referred him. In a really brief time, by the time the child showed up, the client’s condition was so crucial that the kid could not even be referred, and for this reason surrendered. There has actually been no neglect by the healthcare facility personnel,” Nabarangpur CDMO, Prafulla Kumar Padhi, mentioned.

District health authorities have actually mentioned that a questions has actually been started to establish the truths surrounding the event. Authorities stated the specific cause of death would be figured out after an extensive examination and guaranteed that proper action would be taken if any neglect is developed.

The deadly occurrence has actually when again highlighted issues over access to prompt health care and medical facilities in Odisha’s rural and remote locations.

Noted By: Santosh Satpathy