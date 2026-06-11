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iOS 27 Could Make It Easier to Recover a Broken iPhone Without a Mac

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Upgraded 11 June 2026 at 19:09 IST

Apple revealed iOS 27 at WWDC 2026 previously today, presenting a series of AI-powered functions, an upgraded Siri experience and more comprehensive efficiency enhancements.

A Mac is generally needed to recuperate a damaged iPhone.|Image: Republic

Apple might be making it considerably simpler for users to repair and recuperate malfunctioning iPhones with iOS 27, according to information found in the very first designer beta of the os.

A brand-new healing user interface found in the beta recommends iPhone users might quickly access a number of healing and repair work tools straight on their gadget, lowering their reliance on a Mac or PC for fundamental troubleshooting. The function was supposedly very first identified by a Reddit user and has actually not yet been formally revealed by Apple.

According to screenshots shared from the designer beta, the brand-new healing menu consists of alternatives such as Healing Assistant Software application Update Diagnostics Mode Eliminate All Content and Settingsand the standard Healing Mode that needs linking the iPhone to a computer system.

Healing Assistant Could Automatically Fix Software Issues

Amongst the most significant additions is a brand-new Recovery Assistant, which seems developed to instantly recognize and try to repair software-related issues that avoid an iPhone from operating generally.

The Software Update choice might likewise enable users to restore their handset by setting up the most recent variation of iOS straight from the healing user interface, while Diagnostics Mode seems meant for determining software and hardware problems, possibly in combination with Apple Support.

Another alternative identified “Erase All Content and Settings” would let users clean all kept information and reset the gadget to factory settings without requiring to boot into the basic os.

Concealed in the Developer Beta

Reports recommend the brand-new user interface can be accessed by powering off the iPhone and continuing to hold the power button beyond the look of the Apple logo design up until a development bar is shown, after which the healing menu appears. The function is presently restricted to the very first iOS 27 designer beta and might alter before the public release.

If it makes it into the last variation of iOS 27, the function would represent among the most useful quality-of-life enhancements in the upgrade. Recuperating an unresponsive iPhone has actually typically needed linking it to another gadget running Finder or iTunes, a procedure that can be troublesome for users without instant access to a computer system.

Apple revealed iOS 27 at WWDC 2026 previously today, presenting a series of AI-powered functions, an upgraded Siri experience and more comprehensive efficiency enhancements. The os is anticipated to be launched openly later on this year after designer and public beta screening.

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