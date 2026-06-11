Haryana raises anti-terror team, NSG like task forces to lead fast action

The Haryana federal government has actually raised a specialised anti-terrorism team (ATS) for combating terrorism and examine fear associated offenses. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="The state government has also declared the creation of two dedicated ATS police stations at Panchkula and Gurugram for investigating terror-related offences. (HT Photo for representation)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/11/400x225/The-state-government-has-also-declared-the-creatio_1781182988757.jpg"alt ="The state government has also declared the creation of two dedicated ATS police stations at Panchkula and Gurugram for investigating terror-related offences. (HT Photo for representation)"title ="The state government has also declared the creation of two dedicated ATS police stations at Panchkula and Gurugram for investigating terror-related offences. (HT Photo for representation)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> The state federal government has actually likewise stated the production of 2 devoted ATS police headquarters at Panchkula and Gurugram for examining terror-related offenses.(HT Photo for representation)

According to 2 notices provided on June 10 by extra chief secretary (ACS), home, Sudhir Rajpal, the ATS will work as a specialised company under the criminal activity examination department (CID)and will be headed by an officer not listed below the rank of inspector general of cops. The officer heading the ATS will report to the director general of authorities through the head of the CID. The ATS will be headquartered at Panchkula.

The state federal government has actually likewise stated the development of 2 devoted ATS police headquarters at Panchkula and Gurugram for examining terror-related offenses.

The Panchkula ATS police headquarters will have jurisdiction over Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat, Kaithal, Hisar, Hansi, Fatehabad, Jind, Sirsa, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts. The Gurugram ATS police headquarters will cover Sonepat, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh, Rewari and Mahendergarh districts.

A cops representative stated the ATS will be turned over with a detailed variety of functions, consisting of the action to terrorist events and hazards, the examination and prosecution of terrorism-related cases, the collection, processing, and dissemination of actionable intelligence, and inter-agency functional coordination. These functions likewise consist of preserving terrorism-related databases, along with the research study and analysis of appropriate information.

Director general of authorities Ajay Singhal stated that through modern-day innovation, specialised training, a robust intelligence device, and smooth inter-agency coordination, the ATS will perform reliable operations versus terrorism, radicalisation, and arranged terrorist networks.

The representative stated the organisational structure of ATS has actually been developed on a multi-tiered architecture to deal with the complete spectrum of modern-day security obstacles. A specifically qualified commando force, designed on the lines of the nationwide guard (NSG), will be embedded within the ATS to perform rapid-response operations and carry out delicate objectives.

An intelligence and operations branch will be accountable for determining and carrying out security. The ATS police headquarters will house integrated legal, monetary examination, and forensic systems under one roofing system.

“A cyber and technical intelligence system will keep track of open-source intelligence, the dark web, and suspicious digital activities, while the information analysis and interception system will gather and assess intelligence through innovative analytical systems. A de-radicalisation system will run neighborhood awareness and rehab programs to protect youth from extremist ideologies. A training and research study wing will carry out regular ability upgradation and advancement of standard procedure to keep them geared up to deal with counter-terrorism obstacles,” the representative stated.