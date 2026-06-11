Chandigarh, A cross-border drug smuggling cartel has actually been taken apart with the apprehension of 6 individuals, consisting of 2 juveniles, and healing of over 30 kg of heroin, a leading Punjab Police officer stated on Thursday. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Punjab: Over 30 kg heroin recovered; six held in Amritsar" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/01/27/400x225/ht-generic_cities1_1769511807303_1769511865290.jpg"alt ="Punjab: Over 30 kg heroin recovered; six held in Amritsar"title ="Punjab: Over 30 kg heroin recovered; six held in Amritsar"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Punjab: Over 30 kg heroin recuperated; 6 kept in Amritsar

Those detained have actually been recognized as Amritsar homeowners Gautam, Kabir alias Kaku, Sameer alias Sabarwal, Gurpreet Singh alias Keeda, Amritsar and 2 juveniles, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav stated.

Charged Kabir has a criminal background and was formerly associated with a drug case signed up at Police Station Chheharta.

Yadav stated initial examination has actually exposed that the apprehended implicated were connected to a Dubai-based smuggler who was helping with the supply of heroin consignments from throughout the border.

Performing on his instructions, the implicated were obtaining the consignments from designated places and more dispersing them to numerous receivers throughout Punjab, he stated.

The DGP stated even more examination is underway to develop backwards and forward linkages in this case to determine other partners associated with the network and trace the monetary path to reveal possible hawala connections.

Sharing functional information, Commissioner of Police Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar stated acting upon particular intelligence, cops groups collared implicated Gautam together with his 2 juveniles accomplices and recuperated 30.045 kg heroin from their ownership.

On the disclosure of implicated Gautam, 3 more implicated individuals recognized as Kabir alias Kaku, Sameer alias Sabarwal and Gurpreet Singh alias Keeda were apprehended, he stated.

The CP stated probe exposed that the Dubai-based smuggler is the mastermind of this drug trafficking module and has actually been desired in 3 significant NDPS cases consisting of in 42 kg heroin healing case and 10 kg ICE healing case.

Running from Dubai, he was tempting young people, consisting of juveniles, with financial rewards and utilizing them to obtain, transportation and disperse drug consignments on his behalf, he included.

An FIR has actually been signed up under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Chheharta police headquarters in Amritsar.

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