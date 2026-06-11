Jalandhar eye professional reserved after physician better half passes away by suicide

A Jalandhar-based eye doctor was scheduled after his better half, a 37-year-old medical officer published at a federal government medical facility in Kapurthala, passed away by suicide, cops stated on Thursday. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="A Jalandhar-based ophthalmologist was booked after his wife, a 37-year-old medical officer posted at a government hospital in Kapurthala, died by suicide, police said on Thursday. (Representational photo)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/11/400x225/A-Jalandhar-based-ophthalmologist-was-booked-after_1781169098563.jpg"alt ="A Jalandhar-based ophthalmologist was booked after his wife, a 37-year-old medical officer posted at a government hospital in Kapurthala, died by suicide, police said on Thursday. (Representational photo)"title ="A Jalandhar-based ophthalmologist was booked after his wife, a 37-year-old medical officer posted at a government hospital in Kapurthala, died by suicide, police said on Thursday. (Representational photo)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> A Jalandhar-based eye doctor was scheduled after his spouse, a 37-year-old medical officer published at a federal government medical facility in Kapurthala, passed away by suicide, authorities stated on Thursday. (Representational image)

The victim was discovered dead under mystical scenarios in her leased lodging on Wednesday. On the grievance of her dad, a local of Jalalabad in Fazilka district, a case was signed up versus her separated spouse under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The other half runs an eye center on the Jalandhar-Kapurthala roadway.

The matter emerged when the victim stopped working to react to duplicated call and doorbells by her home assistance. Neighbours notified the authorities, who found her unconscious on the flooring. She was hurried to a close-by health center however was stated brought dead.

In the very first info report, the victim’s daddy specified that his child wed the eye expert in October 2018. Since she was a federal government medical professional, the other half protected a 35 lakh loan to open his center, which the victim paid back up until January in 2015. According to the FIR, the victim underwent physical and psychological abuse in 2023 after she challenged her other half’s illegal relationships with female staffers at the center, even gathering CCTV video from the facilities as proof.

Regardless of the harassment, she continued coping with him in the hope of conserving the marital relationship. The scenario turned violent in June 2025 when her hubby apparently tried to strangle her. Following the attack, she signed up an online problem with the Punjab Police helpline and moved into a different leased lodging.

Her daddy stated that in April this year, the victim checked out a regional bank to check a real estate loan to construct an independent home for herself, just to find a 2.5 crore loan noted versus her account. The FIR declares that her other half fraudulently took the loan by creating her signatures and files in connivance with bank authorities. The dad kept in mind that his child had actually been depressed since, as her other half declined to work together or clarify the monetary inconsistency.

Jalandhar extra deputy commissioner of cops Rakesh Yadav verified that the post-mortem has actually been performed and the matter is under examination. He stated the implicated is absconding however will be apprehended quickly, including that cops are scrutinising the bank records along with technical and digital proof supplied by the household.