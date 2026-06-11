Fitness center owner shot dead in Haryana’s Hansi; gang competition believed

A 25-year-old health club owner was shot dead and a girl hurt after 2 motorcycle-borne enemies opened indiscriminate fire near Fawwara Chowk (Fountain Chowk) in Haryana’s Hansi town on Thursday early morning. The enemies fired around 10 rounds at close quarters before getting away, authorities stated. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="A CCTV grab of the unidentified assailant firing at the gym owner, Kapil Redhu, on a street in Hansi town on Thursday morning." > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/11/400x225/A-CCTV-grab-of-the-unidentified-assailant-firing-a_1781188576911.jpg"alt ="A CCTV grab of the unidentified assailant firing at the gym owner, Kapil Redhu, on a street in Hansi town on Thursday morning."title ="A CCTV grab of the unidentified assailant firing at the gym owner, Kapil Redhu, on a street in Hansi town on Thursday morning."width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> A CCTV grab of the unknown opponent shooting at the health club owner, Kapil Redhu, on a street in Hansi town on Thursday early morning.

The deceased was recognized as Kapil Redhu, a citizen of Dalmwala town in Jind district. He ran a health club in Hansi and had actually just recently moved his physical fitness centre to a brand-new place near Krantikari Chowk.

The occurrence took place around 5.30 am when Kapil was performing an early morning exercise session for a group of customers on the actions outside a row of stores near Fawwara Chowk. According to the authorities, 2 guys showed up on a Hero Splendor motorbike and fired several shots from close quarters, striking Kapil in the head and back. He collapsed on the area and caught his injuries before he might be required to a medical facility.

A lady taking part in the exercise session, recognized as Shikha, sustained small injuries on her hand after being struck by bullet pieces. She was hurried to a personal health center in Hisar, where she is going through treatment. Other students present at the website left for cover, while some later tried to hurry Kapil to the medical facility.

Gang declares obligation

Examining officers are analyzing CCTV video of the occurrence that appeared online. The video reveals the masked pillion rider opening fire instantly upon reaching the area.

Authorities stated that Kapil had actually been living in Hansi’s Shanti Niketan location and running his fitness center in the town for almost 3 years. Sources stated he had actually just recently solemnised a love marital relationship, though his other half is presently sticking with her moms and dads. Authorities stated initial queries with the household did not show any domestic or marriage-related disagreements.

A social media post has actually gone viral in which a male recognizing himself as Hari Boxer– apparently associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang– declared obligation for the killing. The post declared that Kapil was a conspirator in the February 2025 shooting events in Shekhpura and Dhani Puriya. Authorities had actually apprehended 2 Hansi homeowners, Ravi Kumar and Inder Saini, for effort to murder. Cops authorities stated that Kapil was never ever called as an implicated in those cases.

Victim’s rap sheet

Hansi superintendent of authorities (SP) Vinod Kumar stated that the matter is under examination and the implicated are yet to be determined. Initial leads recommend the aggressors ran away towards Tosham in Bhiwani district after the murder.

Discussing the social networks post, the SP stated, “The post is being taken a look at, however it can not be developed yet whether the gangsters declaring obligation were in fact behind the murder.”

He included that Kapil was dealing with 4 criminal cases. These made up an attack case in 2024, an Excise Act case in 2023, a murder and Arms Act case in 2023 in Hansi, and a case of effort to murder in 2024 in Hisar. He had actually been detained by the authorities in all these cases and was presently out on bail. “The cops are penetrating the case from all angles, and the implicated will be detained quickly,” the SP stated.

“The way in which the attack was carried out recommends the participation of expert crooks. The enemies came ready and appeared to understand the victim’s day-to-day schedule,” an examining authorities stated.

Criminal offense examination firm (CIA) groups and forensic professionals have actually been released, and local CCTV video is being scanned to map the suspects’ escape path.

Current targeted killings in Haryana

June 3: Jitender, 50, a differently-abled male, was shot dead at close quarters by a burglar while sleeping inside his home in Dighal town.

May 31: Vijay Saini, 65, was shot dead in Dujana town, Jhajjar. The murder is connected to an old land conflict; Saini was an essential witness in the 2021 murder case of his child.

May 31: Suraj Jain, 24, a readymade garments display room supervisor, was stabbed to death in Hansi. Cops presume a conflict including a regional lady.

May 24: Bittu, 25, was shot dead and another guy seriously hurt in Sonepat over a love marital relationship disagreement.

May 16: Gangster Neeraj, alias Katiya, was shot dead outside the Kharkhoda court complex in Sonepat by shooters while being brought for a hearing.

May 15: Hitesh, alias Gullu, 24, was eliminated in Jhajjar after opponents fired numerous rounds into his fixed vehicle, presumed to be fallout of a continuous competition.

May 12: A 52-year-old farmer was shot dead throughout his regular early morning walk in Bal Chhapar town, Yamunanagar district, over thought individual enmity.