Sewage-disposal tank covers take off by themselves in Balasore town, stimulating panic

While some citizens explained the occasion as mystical, the precise factor behind the lifting of the septic system covers stays uncertain.



< img src="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/06/11/tank-pix-2026-06-11-20-02-46.jpg" alt="Septic tank covers lift off on their own in Balasore"> Septic system covers take off by themselves in Balasore Photograph: (OTV)

In a shocking event, citizens of a town in Odisha’s Balasore district were left surprised after numerous concrete covers of a home septic system supposedly took off by themselves, developing panic amongst relative and residents.

The uncommon occurrence happened at Saanta town under Remuna block of Balasore district. According to reports, your house comes from Bijay Kumar Pata. The home has 2 septic systems, and relative discovered that 7 out of the 10 concrete covers put over among the tanks had actually all of a sudden been displaced with no evident external force.

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The unforeseen advancement alarmed the household, who were not able to figure out the cause behind the occurrence. News of the incident rapidly spread out throughout the town, drawing the attention of regional citizens and triggering issue amongst the neighborhood.

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While some citizens explained the occasion as mystical, the precise factor behind the lifting of the septic system covers stays uncertain. It is yet to be figured out whether the occurrence was brought on by a clinical phenomenon, natural aspects, or some other factor.

The event has actually produced interest along with apprehension amongst villagers, with numerous waiting for a specialist evaluation to determine the real cause behind the uncommon event.