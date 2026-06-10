US Army Apache helicopter crashes near Strait of Hormuz: Report

A US Army Apache attack helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, with both crew members rescued safely, according to a report by The New York Times citing two people familiar with the incident.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. One of the people cited by the newspaper, speaking on condition of anonymity, said investigators were examining whether the helicopter had been struck by Iranian fire, suffered a mechanical malfunction, or encountered another operational problem. The person added that the incident remains under investigation.

The crash occurred against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the Middle East, following several days of military exchanges between Israel and Iran before both sides stepped back, underscoring the fragility of the current ceasefire.

The Apache crash comes as US forces continue operations linked to efforts to counter Iran’s effective restriction of commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The US military has deployed Apache helicopters alongside MQ-9 Reaper drones and F/A-18 and F-35 fighter aircraft as part of those operations.

The newspaper reported that Iran has shot down roughly 30 MQ-9 Reaper drones since the conflict began on February 28, while several US fighter aircraft have also been lost to hostile or friendly fire. If confirmed, the Apache would be the first helicopter of its kind lost during the conflict.

Last month, Central Command shared images of Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of the force, conducting an aerial tour of waters in and around the Strait of Hormuz ahead of a US Navy effort to escort commercial vessels through the waterway under an operation known as Project Freedom.

The AH-64 Apache, equipped with Hellfire missiles, is among the most heavily armed aircraft operating in the region. The helicopters are used to patrol the strategic shipping lane, deter attacks by small boats and intercept hostile drones.

The report said Apache helicopters have increasingly operated closer to Iranian-controlled islands in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf as part of the US military’s assertive posture in the region, even as Washington and Tehran have intermittently engaged in negotiations aimed at reopening maritime traffic through the strait.

The New York Times also reported that the United States imposed restrictions on access to Iranian ports in April in response to Iran’s blockade. Since then, US naval forces have reportedly turned away more than 130 vessels and disabled several ships that ignored warnings to alter course.

Earlier this year, two crew members of an F-15E Strike Eagle were rescued after ejecting from their aircraft when it was shot down by Iran, landing deep inside hostile territory before being recovered.