AIBE 21 answer key 2026 to be released soon at allindiabarexamination.com: Check steps to download

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the provisional answer key and response sheet for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 21 soon on its official website, allindiabarexamination.com.Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to download the answer key and compare their responses to estimate their probable scores before the declaration of results.The AIBE 21 examination was conducted for law graduates seeking the Certificate of Practice required to practice law in India.

AIBE 21 answer key 2026 : How to download



Candidates can follow the steps below to access the provisional answer key:

Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the AIBE 21 Provisional Answer Key 2026 link available on the homepage.

The answer key PDF will open on the screen.

Download the answer key and response sheet.

Match your responses with the official answers to calculate your expected score.

Save a copy for future reference.

AIBE 21 qualifying marks 2026



To qualify in the examination, candidates must secure the minimum marks prescribed by the Bar Council of India.

Category Minimum Marks Required Out of Percentage General 45 marks 100 45% Other Backward Classes (OBC) 45 marks 100 45% Scheduled Caste (SC) 40 marks 100 40% Scheduled Tribe (ST) 40 marks 100 40% Persons with Disabilities (PwD) 40 marks 100 40%

General and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates are required to secure at least 45 per cent marks to pass the examination. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories need a minimum of 40 per cent marks.

AIBE 21 syllabus



The AIBE 21 syllabus covered 19 major law subjects. Along with traditional law topics, the examination also included questions based on the new criminal laws, namely the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

The provisional answer key allows candidates to assess their performance before the final result is announced. By comparing their responses with the official answers, candidates can estimate whether they are likely to meet the qualifying marks required for certification.