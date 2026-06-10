Man held after ‘encounter’ for targeting women exam aspirants

Lucknow: A 25-year-old man accused of trying to sexually assault women candidates travelling for examinations was arrested after a brief police encounter in Para on Monday.The accused, Haseeb, allegedly lured two young women in his autorickshaw from Charbagh bus station and drove them to a secluded spot, where he attempted to sexually exploit them, police said.When the women resisted, he allegedly assaulted them and behaved indecently, causing injuries to them.DCP, west zone, Kamlesh Dixit, said that police traced the autorickshaw. “The accused opened fire on the police team while trying to flee. He was injured in retaliatory firing and overpowered,” a senior officer said. He was later admitted to a govt hospital.Police recovered a country-made pistol, live cartridges and spent shells, along with the vehicle used in the crime.