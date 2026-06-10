Meta indications very first AI information center handle India with Reliance

As tech business race to protect the computing power required to train and release AI systems, Meta is making its very first AI facilities bet in India, striking an information center collaboration with corporation Reliance Industries in a market that is quickly becoming a center for AI facilities.

The collaboration, revealed on Wednesday, will see Meta work together with Reliance on a 168-megawatt AI-enabled information center in Jamnagar, Gujarat, broadening a relationship that has actually developed from Meta’s multibillion-dollar financial investment in Reliance’s Jio Platforms to a $100 million joint endeavor released in 2015 to establish business AI services for consumers in India and abroad markets.

The offer comes as India seals its status as a natural location for AI facilities financial investments, with tech giants looking for brand-new locations for information centers amidst skyrocketing need for calculating power to train and release AI designs. Business consisting of Microsoft, Amazon, Google, OpenAI, and Uber have actually just recently revealed AI and cloud facilities financial investments in the nation, which has actually quickly broadened its information center footprint recently.

The rush into India extends beyond worldwide innovation companies. Previously today, Blackstone-backed AirTrunk revealed strategies to invest $30 billion to construct 5 gigawatts of information center capability in the nation by 2030, while Indian corporations consisting of Adani and Tata Consultancy Services have actually likewise revealed significant information center growth prepares focused on supporting AI work.

New Delhi has actually looked for to bring in such financial investments through policy rewards, consisting of tax exemptions through 2047 for foreign cloud suppliers on services offered overseas, so long as those work are run from Indian information.

India’s set up information center capability has actually increased from about 375 megawatts in 2020 to around 1.5 gigawatts in 2025, according to federal government information. Market approximates job that figure might grow more than fivefold to over 8 gigawatts by the end of the years, driven by cloud adoption, AI work, and increasing need for regional information processing.

The Meta-Reliance arrangement marks the most recent chapter in a relationship that has actually progressively deepened given that Meta invested $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms in 2020. Ever since, the business have actually broadened their cooperation throughout digital services, business AI, and now the facilities underpinning next-generation AI systems.

As part of the collaboration, Meta is renting capability at Reliance’s brand-new Jamnagar center, which the business stated will be powered by renewable resource and cooled utilizing desalinated seawater. Meta has actually devoted to covering the whole expense of the energy and water needed to support its operations there.

Reliance stated the 168-megawatt center will prepared within 2 years and can be broadened in time. Even more, the information center will likewise support Meta’s worldwide facilities and AI computing requirements, plugging India more straight into the business’s around the world network of AI centers.

Under the contract, Reliance stated it would supply end-to-end services varying from style and building and construction to sustainable power, connection, and continuous operations, an indication of the corporation’s aspirations to end up being a one-stop look for AI facilities amongst international innovation business.

Independently, Meta stated it had actually contracted almost 1 gigawatt of brand-new renewable resource capability in India through arrangements with CleanMax and Fourth Partner Energy, which will supplement the sustainable power supporting the Jamnagar center.

The business did not reveal the worth of the contract, the kind of AI work that will range from the center, or whether Meta strategies extra AI facilities financial investments in India.