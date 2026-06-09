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Home Business Smoke, stimulates from coach wheel trigger scare on Marudhar Express in Barabanki

Smoke, stimulates from coach wheel trigger scare on Marudhar Express in Barabanki

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Panic grasped guests aboard the Marudhar Express late Monday night after smoke and triggers were seen originating from the wheel assembly of a basic coach near Saidkhanpur train station in Barabanki district.

Railway officials said the train remained detained near Saidkhanpur railway station in Barabanki from 11.58 pm to 12.40 am, causing a delay of about 42 minutes. (For representation) < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Railway officials said the train remained detained near Saidkhanpur railway station in Barabanki from 11.58 pm to 12.40 am, causing a delay of about 42 minutes. (For representation)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/09/400x225/Railway-officials-said-the-train-remained-detained_1781015864952.jpg"alt ="Railway officials said the train remained detained near Saidkhanpur railway station in Barabanki from 11.58 pm to 12.40 am, causing a delay of about 42 minutes. (For representation)"title ="Railway officials said the train remained detained near Saidkhanpur railway station in Barabanki from 11.58 pm to 12.40 am, causing a delay of about 42 minutes. (For representation)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager">
Train authorities stated the train stayed apprehended near Saidkhanpur train station in Barabanki from 11.58 pm to 12.40 am, triggering a hold-up of about 42 minutes.(For representation)

The event took place while Train No. 14853 was heading towards Barabanki. Train authorities right away stopped the train at Saidkhanpur station after getting info about the presumed fire.

Travelers hurried out of the afflicted coach after seeing smoke and flames below the bogie. Train personnel notified the Railway Protection Force (RPF), following which a technical group was despatched to the area.

An initial query exposed that the occurrence was brought on by brake binding, a mechanical fault that results in extreme friction and getting too hot of the wheel assembly, producing smoke and stimulates, authorities stated.

Station master Rafiq stated the train was stopped instantly after the fault was spotted and went through an in-depth assessment. After essential repair work and security checks, the train was cleared to resume its journey.

Train authorities stated the train stayed apprehended from 11.58 pm to 12.40 am, triggering a hold-up of about 42 minutes.

“No death or damage to train home was reported. The scenario was brought under control immediately,” an authorities stated.

Officials included that prompt detection of the fault and speedy action by train personnel prevented a significant accident. An in-depth query has actually been started to establish the precise reason for the brake-binding occurrence.

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