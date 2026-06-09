Adani Energy Solutions Targets Top Spot With 3,050 Crore IntelliSmart Acquisition Deal

Adani Energy Solutions to Acquire IntelliSmart|Image: Adani Energy

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL)has actually relocated to get 100 % of IntelliSmart Infrastructure Private Limited, a popular joint endeavor in between the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL). By incorporating IntelliSmart’s portfolio of 2.2 crore meters, AESL will scale its overall footprint to more than 4.7 crore systems.

The acquisition is valued at 3,050 crore, incorporating both equity capital and the redemption of debentures held by NIIF. This offer lines up with AESL’s more comprehensive technique to drive development through both natural growth and high-value acquisitions. The combination is anticipated to enhance functional expenses and improve the business’s execution abilities throughout crucial high-growth states consisting of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Assam.

Market Leadership and Future Outlook

Kandarp Patel, CEO of Adani Energy Solutions, specified that the acquisition improves the business’s scale and execution abilities, even more making it possible for assistance for India’s power circulation modernization through technology-led services.