Adani Energy Solutions Targets Top Spot With 3,050 Crore IntelliSmart Acquisition Deal

Upgraded 9 June 2026 at 17:23 IST
Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) has actually signed a binding arrangement to obtain a 100% equity stake in IntelliSmart Infrastructure Private Limited for 3,050 crore. This tactical relocation seals AESL’s position as India’s biggest wise metering platform, broadening its overall portfolio to over 4.7 crore clever meters. The deal, pending regulative approvals, marks a substantial debt consolidation in India’s power circulation modernization sector.
Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL)has actually relocated to get 100 % of IntelliSmart Infrastructure Private Limited, a popular joint endeavor in between the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL). By incorporating IntelliSmart’s portfolio of 2.2 crore meters, AESL will scale its overall footprint to more than 4.7 crore systems.
The acquisition is valued at 3,050 crore, incorporating both equity capital and the redemption of debentures held by NIIF. This offer lines up with AESL’s more comprehensive technique to drive development through both natural growth and high-value acquisitions. The combination is anticipated to enhance functional expenses and improve the business’s execution abilities throughout crucial high-growth states consisting of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Assam.
Market Leadership and Future Outlook
Kandarp Patel, CEO of Adani Energy Solutions, specified that the acquisition improves the business’s scale and execution abilities, even more making it possible for assistance for India’s power circulation modernization through technology-led services.
Market specialists see the shift as a driver for digital improvement within the power worth chain. For the sellers, NIIF and EESL, this exit enables the unlocking of worth while continuing to cultivate institutional capital into India’s digital and energy shift sectors. The deal stays based on popular regulative approvals.