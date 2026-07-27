Why Singapore’s central bank targets the exchange rate instead of interest rates

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) unexpectedly tightened monetary policy by adjusting the Singapore dollar’s exchange rate policy rather than changing interest rates. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Singapore’s central bank

tightened its monetary policy settings unexpectedly on Monday,

with inflation projected to ​step up in the months ahead.

Singapore’s central bank has a unique method of ‌managing

monetary policy, tweaking the exchange rate of its currency

instead of ​changing domestic interest rates like many economies.

The Monetary Authority ⁠of Singapore (MAS) sets the path of

what it calls the policy band of the Singapore dollar nominal

effective exchange rate (S$NEER), thus strengthening or

weakening the local currency against those of ‌its main trading

partners.

WHY DOES SINGAPORE USE THIS METHOD?

Singapore is a small and trade-reliant economy. Gross

exports and imports of goods and ‌services are more than three

times its gross domestic product (GDP). Almost 40 ‌cents ⁠of every

Singapore dollar spent domestically is on imports.

That means the ⁠exchange rate has a much bigger influence on

inflation than domestic interest rates.

For example, an appreciation of the Singapore dollar against

the currencies of its major trading partners will reduce prices

of ​imported goods and services. This ‌dampens the prices that

households have to pay.

WHAT IS THE S$NEER?

The S$NEER is an index of the Singapore dollar’s trade-weighted

exchange rate against the currencies of the island’s major

trading partners.

The central bank says this allows the ‌Singapore dollar to

perform collectively in relation to its major trading partners,

which ​is what matters for general price levels in Singapore.

HOW DOES THE S$NEER POLICY BAND WORK?

MAS does not set the ⁠precise level of the exchange rate or

control it in real time. Instead, the S$NEER is allowed to move

up and down within a policy band, ‌the exact levels of which are

not disclosed. If it goes out of this band, the MAS steps in by

buying or selling Singapore dollars.

The policy band has three parameters that the MAS can

adjust. Until 2024, these parameters were reviewed at least

twice a year, typically in April and October.

Additional reviews can be held if conditions demand an

immediate change in settings, such as ‌in 2022 when high

inflation triggered two off-cycle moves.

From 2024, the central bank started making ​monetary policy

announcements every quarter, saying it allowed policymakers to

provide their assessment of the economic outlook in a more

timely fashion.

The three ⁠policy levers are the slope, the level and the

width of the band.

Adjusting ⁠the slope will influence the pace at which the

Singapore dollar strengthens or weakens.

Adjusting the level, or mid-point, of the policy band ‌allows

for an immediate strengthening or weakening of the S$NEER,

making this a tool for drastic situations such as a recession.

By widening the policy band, ​the MAS can allow for more

volatility of the S$NEER.

Published on July 27, 2026