Job Ganga: UP govt reveals enormous rural broadband push

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday released Project Ganga (Government Assisted Network for Growth and Advancement) here in an action towards offering high-speed fibre-based broadband connection to lakhs of rural families throughout UP, speeding up digital addition and developing self-employment chances for the youth. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during the launch of ‘Project Ganga’ (Government Assisted Network for Growth and Advancement) to give fresh momentum to the digital entrepreneurship drive in the state, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (@myogiadityanath X/ANI Photo)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/09/400x225/Chief-minister-Yogi-Adityanath-speaks-during-the-l_1781017665687.jpg"alt ="Chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during the launch of ‘Project Ganga’ (Government Assisted Network for Growth and Advancement) to give fresh momentum to the digital entrepreneurship drive in the state, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (@myogiadityanath X/ANI Photo)"title ="Chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during the launch of ‘Project Ganga’ (Government Assisted Network for Growth and Advancement) to give fresh momentum to the digital entrepreneurship drive in the state, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (@myogiadityanath X/ANI Photo)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaks throughout the launch of ‘Project Ganga'( Government Assisted Network for Growth and Advancement)to offer fresh momentum to the digital entrepreneurship drive in the state, in Lucknow on Tuesday.(@myogiadityanath X/ANI Photo)

Throughout its very first stage, the job is being released in 21 districts. It will make sure last-mile digital connection in backwoods while broadening chances in digital education, telemedicine, e-governance, ability advancement and technology-based work.

Under the job, over 10,000 youths are proposed to be established as Digital Service Providers (DSPs), creating an approximated 50,000 direct and more than one lakh indirect job opportunity. The job intends to link over 20 lakh families with fibre-based high-speed web services. DSPs are anticipated to link 200 to 300 homes within their location. Ladies entrepreneurship has actually been offered unique top priority under the plan, with a target of around 50% involvement by females business owners.

“Broadband connection has actually ended up being a fundamental need in today’s period. The faster the web speed, the much faster the rate of advancement. Task Ganga is a crucial effort towards understanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Digital India,” the CM stated.

Stressing that the task will end up being a strong structure for UP’s digital success, he stated this effort will develop brand-new possibilities for social and financial change by bringing digital chances to towns.

“Over the previous 9 years, many technology-based efforts such as e-Office, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), BC Sakhi and Gram Sachivalaya have actually minimized the range in between governance and residents. These efforts have actually sped up digital empowerment and made services more available to the typical individuals. Job Ganga represents the next crucial stage of this journey,” he stated.

The CM included: “The job, which is starting in 21 districts in its very first stage, should ultimately reach all 57,000 gram panchayats and roughly 8,000 nyay panchayats throughout the state. This will satisfy the vision of last-mile digital connection and assistance change towns into wise towns.”

He stated the state had actually set a target of preparing 8,000 digital business owners to promote digital empowerment and Project Ganga will play a crucial function in attaining this goal. The federal government’s effort is not restricted to supplying web connection, however likewise intends to make youth self-reliant. The task will link youths to the digital economy and develop brand-new chances for self-employment and entrepreneurship, he included.

Praising the Hinduja Group for this effort, the CM stated: “Under the CM Yuva plan, the state federal government is offering interest-free loans of approximately 5 lakh to youth. Youths picked under Project Ganga will likewise have the ability to get themselves of this center and develop their own business as Digital Service Providers.”

He stated the success of the job will depend upon qualified and capable Digital Service Providers.

Throughout the program, UP financing minister Suresh Kumar Khanna stated, “Project Ganga is an essential effort towards the total advancement of UP.” He kept in mind that prevalent access to innovation works as the structure for social and financial improvement.

Infotech and electronic devices minister Sunil Kumar Sharma stated: “Project Ganga is not simply a federal government program, however a strong structure for UP’s digital future. The effort will open brand-new chances for the state’s youth, trainees, farmers and business owners and will end up being a driver for massive improvement in the years ahead.”

Representing the Hinduja Group, group president (business affairs) Sunil Kumar Chaddha stated this effort is an essential action towards executing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India vision at the grassroots level.

He mentioned that Uttar Pradesh is the very first state in the nation to embrace such an ingenious design and the Hinduja Group is supporting this task on a ‘no revenue, no loss’ basis.

State change commission chairman Manoj Kumar Singh provided the structure of Project Ganga and stated: “It is not simply a broadband connection growth task, however a brand-new design of digital entrepreneurship in rural UP. Regional youth will be established as Digital Service Providers (DSPs), who will develop fiber broadband networks and offer digital services in their particular locations.”