Maharashtra clears Navi Mumbai Metro growth to link Pendhar with global airport

The Maharashtra federal government has actually authorized facilities tasks worth Rs 22,611 crore to enhance connection throughout the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

(a file picture)| Picture Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

The Maharashtra federal government on Tuesday authorized facilities jobs of Rs 22,611 crore, consisting of a tunnel and raised passage linking Ghodbunder Road and Bhayandar, along with the growth of the Navi Mumbai Metro, linking it to the global airport through Line 2.

The choices are deemed a significant push to enhance connection and ease traffic jam throughout the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The approvals were approved by the Cabinet Infrastructure Committee, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Of the overall investment, tasks costing Rs 17,036 crore associate with a six-lane tunnel in between Gaimukh and Fountain Hotel and a six-lane raised passage from Fountain Hotel to Bhayandar, while Rs 5,575 crore has actually been authorized for Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1A and Line 2.

The primary minister stated the tasks would make transport in the area quicker, more effective and commuter-friendly.

Ghodbunder-Bhayandar passage to alleviate traffic motion

According to a main declaration, the tunnel of 14-metre size will be built utilizing Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) innovation. It is anticipated to be finished in about 5 years.

The raised passage, running parallel to the Vasai Creek, will assist in traffic motion at speeds of approximately 100 kmph.

Authorities stated the job would decongest the greatly strained Ghodbunder Road and offer an alternative path for traffic heading towards Thane and Gujarat. It is likewise anticipated to enhance connection in between western Mumbai and Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Nashik, Panvel and National Highway-48.

The job will be carried out under the public-private collaboration (PPP) design on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis, with practicality space financing from the Centre and the state federal government.

The committee likewise authorized the visit of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) as the unique preparation authority for the job location.

Navi Mumbai Metro growth to link airport

In another crucial choice, the committee cleared the growth of the Navi Mumbai Metro through Line 1A linking Sagar Sangam and CBD Belapur and Line 2 connecting Pendhar with the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The growth will develop a constant 28-km city passage from Sagar Sangam to the airport and consist of 13 brand-new stations, consisting of 2 on Line 1A and 11 on Line 2.

The declaration stated the extended city network is anticipated to deal with almost 12 lakh guests daily in the coming years.

Released on June 9, 2026