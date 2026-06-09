Mumbai guy paying Rs 90,000 lease states he still battles with water scarcity in high-rise society

Summary Mumbai citizens paying a large Rs 90,000 regular monthly lease in a high-rise society are coming to grips with serious water scarcities. In spite of the outrageous expense, irregular supply from the BMC and inadequate water tanker arrangements are affecting life. This circumstance has actually triggered extensive social networks argument about the detach in between high living costs and vital civic facilities in the city.

AI produced image utilized for representation

A Mumbai citizen has actually set off conversation on social networks after declaring that regardless of paying Rs 90,000 each month in lease, he and other locals of his high-rise real estate society are dealing with water lacks.

In an Instagram video, the male, determined as Nikhil, explained the difficulties citizens are experiencing and stated the scenario has actually impacted every day life within the property complex.

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Local declares irregular supply of water

In the video, Nikhil stated leas in the society start at around Rs 70,000 each month, while he pays Rs 90,000 for his home.

He declared that regardless of the high rental expenses, locals continue to deal with disruptions in water system. According to him, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s supply of water is restricted and gets cut off all of a sudden.

Nikhil likewise declared that water accessibility ends up being an issue at various times of the day, consisting of during the night, developing problems for locals handling regular family activities.

Society counting on water tankers

According to Nikhil, the real estate society has actually been setting up water tankers to resolve the lack.

He questioned the sustainability of the plan, keeping in mind that the domestic complex consists of 2 towers with 37 floorings and homes a big number of households.

He stated the scale of need makes it challenging for tanker shipment alone to properly satisfy locals’ requirements.

‘Using water extremely thoroughly in spite of high lease’

Revealing disappointment over the circumstance, Nikhil stated he has actually been required to utilize water moderately in spite of paying a significant month-to-month lease.

He explained the circumstance as unreasonable and declared that homeowners continue to deal with unpredictability relating to water accessibility.

Social network users share responses

The video drew in various actions from social networks users, a lot of whom discussed the obstacles of stabilizing high living expenses with access to fundamental civic facilities.

One user explained the circumstance as reflective of wider concerns in Mumbai, mentioning that locals frequently pay premium leas while continuing to deal with troubles with vital services.

Another commenter stated the reported mix of a Rs 90,000 month-to-month lease and water lacks was unexpected.

Some users argued that the problem extended beyond a single real estate society and highlighted the requirement for enhanced city preparation, while others stated water tankers might not work as a long-lasting service for big property complexes.

Disclaimer: This short article is based upon claims, declarations, images, videos and other details shared by users on social networks platforms. The Economic Times has actually not individually validated the credibility, precision or efficiency of these claims unless specifically mentioned otherwise. The views, accusations and assertions consisted of in the social networks material are those of the particular users and do not show the views of The Economic Times. The publication bears no obligation for the precision of such claims and readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and look for independent confirmation where needed.