Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na starlet Manjari Fadnnis declares harsh killing of society pet, looks for justice, view video

Star Manjari Fadnnis shared a deeply troubling video on her Instagram on Monday night, where she broke down while stating the supposed harsh killing of a pet called Mikey from her real estate society.

In her post, the star discussed how Mikey had actually gone missing out on last month from their society in Mud Island. She presumed the canine may return on its own, however issue grew as days passed without any indication of him.

Accusations of Brutal Assault

In the video, Fadnnis exposed that an informant apparently explained the dreadful series of occasions. According to the account, Mikey was resting silently in the structure’s basement when he was assaulted.

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“He (Mikey) got very disoriented. They dragged him into the staircase area, and they hit him more that he was bleeding from his mouth and he ped and pd. In half death, they put him inside a goni (sack) and threw him off into this khadi (creek) area behind,” she added.

Search for Mikey Continues

The actor said that they are still trying to locate Mikey and are unsure whether he survived the attack. Expressing her grief, she said, “We are trying to search for his body right now. He’s gone.”

Require Stronger Animal Protection Laws

Together with the video, Manjari published a psychological caption requiring more stringent laws versus animal ruthlessness and responsibility for such acts.

“Our Mikey was Brutally Murdered … & & we are going to defend him … This need to never ever occur with ANY Dog Ever once again in any Society anywhere! Individuals ought to be SCARED to injure an animal! We NEED Stronger laws versus Animal Cruelty!”

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