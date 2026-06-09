Tamil Nadu signals strong push for HD Hyundai Shipyard as Industries Minister sees Korea

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister V Keerthana(centre)at the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries center.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister V Keerthana has actually started her very first main abroad see with a trip of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ centers in South Korea on Tuesday, highlighting the State federal government’s decision to fast-track the Korean shipbuilding giant’s proposed greenfield shipyard job in Thoothukudi.

The go to presumes significance as HD Hyundai and the then DMK-led state federal government had actually signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in December 2025 for developing a brand-new shipyard in the State. The scope of cooperation was consequently broadened to consist of the Government of India previously this year.

Strong Signal

Assistance Tamil Nadu explained the check out as a strong signal of connection, self-confidence and dedication to market from the freshly chosen State federal government. The firm stated the federal government stays dedicated to assisting in the proposed mega shipbuilding task and placing Tamil Nadu as a leading international financial investment location.

HD Hyundai likewise showed that the State federal government is preparing a variety of assistance procedures, consisting of help for website advancement, port facilities, tax rewards and aids for the job. While the financial investment size has actually not been formally revealed, market sources had actually previously approximated it at more than $2 billion.

In a social networks post, Keerthana stated the proposed shipbuilding cluster, with HD Hyundai as the anchor financier, would play a crucial function ahead of time both India’s shipbuilding aspirations and Tamil Nadu’s maritime development method.

She visited the business’s shipbuilding centers, examined sophisticated production systems and held conversations on prospective locations of partnership. According to the minister, HD Hyundai’s knowledge in building big industrial vessels and running first-rate shipyards would be vital in producing an internationally competitive shipbuilding environment in Tamil Nadu.

Highlighting Tamil Nadu’s maritime capacity, she stated the State’s long shoreline, strong commercial base and tactical port facilities position it well to become a leader in the blue economy and shipbuilding sector. Thoothukudi, in specific, provides a strong platform for establishing a maritime production cluster due to its port-led benefits and commercial hinterland.

The check out likewise comes amidst growing competitors amongst States to draw in big shipbuilding financial investments.

Public sector shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd just recently signed an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh federal government for a shipyard task, in spite of having actually signed a comparable contract with Tamil Nadu in 2025.

While Mazagon Dock authorities have actually kept that the Tamil Nadu job stays on track, market sources have actually revealed issues that the business might prioritise Andhra Pradesh if development in Tamil Nadu is postponed.

Versus this background, Keerthana’s check out is being considered as a clear message that the State federal government is eager to move promptly on the HD Hyundai job and develop Thoothukudi as a significant shipbuilding center.

Released on June 9, 2026