India’s exports increasing progressively due to policy push, reforms, authorities states

Jaipur: India’s exports have actually seen constant development over the last few years, driven by helpful federal government policies, enhanced digital facilities, much better logistics and trade reforms, a senior commerce ministry authorities stated on Tuesday.

Speaking at a local media interaction arranged by the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) and the Department of Commerce here, Senior Economic Adviser Agrim Kaushal highlighted the federal government’s dedication to making India a worldwide leader in the fabrics and clothing sector.

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He described the Prime Minister’s “5F vision” – “Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign” — as a crucial structure directing the sector’s development.

Throughout the session themed “Strengthening India’s Position in Global Apparel Trade: Opportunities, Challenges and the Way Forward,” Kaushal described significant efforts such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) plan, PM MITRA parks, Mega Textile Parks, the National Technical Textiles Mission and numerous export promo steps.

“These efforts have strengthened India’s textile value chain and enhanced the country’s competitiveness in global markets,” he stated.

Kaushal likewise highlighted chances occurring from India’s broadening network of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and the just recently introduced Export Promotion Mission.

Highlighting Rajasthan’s function, he stated Jaipur has actually become the biggest clothing export center in the state, contributing around 86 percent to Rajasthan’s overall ready-made garment exports.

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“Exporters here have successfully combined traditional craftsmanship with modern technology to access markets in the US, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region,” he included.

Rajasthan Garment Exporters’ Association (GEAR) President Rakshit Poddar stated exporters in Jaipur have actually adjusted to developing international market needs while protecting their distinct style and handicraft identity.

AEPC Executive Committee member Aseem Kumar worried the requirement for increased financial investment in ability advancement, technological upgrade, sustainable production, and facilities.

Authorities stated current and suggested trade arrangements are anticipated to even more open brand-new markets for Indian clothing exporters.

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