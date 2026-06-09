Wheels India broadens patent portfolio to 125, steps up R&D invest in FY26

Srivats Ram, CMD, Wheels India|Image Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Chennai-based Wheels India, part of the TSF Group, reinforced its concentrate on development throughout FY26 by protecting 26 brand-new style patents, taking its overall patent portfolio to 125. It increased its research study and advancement expense to 0.76 percent of turnover in FY26 from 0.53 percent in the previous year, according to Chairman and Managing Director Srivats Ram’s message in the 2025-26 yearly report.

As part of its item advancement efforts, Wheels India presented brand-new designs of flex wheels in several sizes for automobile applications. The innovation is anticipated to make it possible for the business to use both steel and alloy wheels with boosted styles.

Wheels India has actually prepared capital investment of more than 280 crore in FY27, greater than the around 260 crore purchased the previous year.

For FY26, the business reported a net revenue of 139 crore on incomes of 5,124 crore.

Wheels India runs 14 factory throughout India, consisting of 2 wheel and tire assembly centers, dealing with industrial automobiles (CVs), traveler automobiles (PVs), tractors and building and construction devices makers. Its client base covers India, the United States, Japan, Europe, Korea, Brazil, the UK and Mexico.

The business stated organization conditions enhanced throughout FY26, helped by GST 2.0 reforms and more powerful rural earnings, which improved need throughout PVs, CVs and farming tractors. All 3 sections taped development of over 10 percent throughout the year.

Export development

On the export front, Wheels India stated it stayed carefully positive regardless of tariff-related disturbances. Strong need from the United States market supported development in its wheels, structural fabrication and hydraulic cylinder companies. The business anticipates export development to continue, backed by brand-new organization under advancement throughout sectors.

In the wind energy section, Wheels India broadened products of produced and machined parts to overseas wind turbine makers internationally and prepares to expand its client base even more throughout the existing year.

The business, nevertheless, flagged threats emerging from geopolitical stress in West Asia, consisting of prospective supply-chain disturbances and greater product and energy costs. It stated functional effectiveness would stay an essential focus location to reduce these obstacles.

Released on June 9, 2026