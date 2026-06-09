Hemanth M Rao: There were talk with make Godhi Banna … with Amitabh Bachchan

Upgraded on : 09 Jun 2026, 1:08 am

10 years back, Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu altered the course of Kannada movie theater. It presented audiences to a filmmaker with an unique voice, somebody interested not simply in informing stories, however in informing them in a different way. A years later on, director Hemanth M Rao is all set to commemorate another turning point. As Godhi Banna finishes 10 years, he is likewise getting ready for the most enthusiastic movie of his profession, 666 Operation Dream Theatre

Recalling at the journey, Hemanth states, “While I mark 10 years of my profession, it is to be kept in mind that even before Godhi Banna … I had another movie that stopped simply after the muhurath. Among the factors Godhi Banna … ended up being much more unique was that. From there to here, it’s a huge offer for me.” Understanding that such second chances do not happen for everyone, Hemanth is sure he’d never take the medium for granted. “Doing cinema is a privilege. Very few people get this opportunity. For me, there is nothing beyond cinema. I’m thankful to the audience and feel fortunate every day that I get to make films.”

One thing that has marked Hemanth’s decade-long career is his refusal to repeat himself. Each film has taken him into a different genre and space. “After Godhi Banna…, I got offers to direct family dramas, but I chose to make the crime thriller Kavaludaari. Later, I had opportunities to direct in other languages, but I wanted to make a love story, so I did Sapta Sagaradaache Ello,” states Hemanth, including, “I was provided the chance to remake Sapta Sagaradaache Elloin Hindi by Karan Johar. There was likewise a possibility of remaking Godhi Banna … in Hindi with Amitabh Bachchan. I didn’t take them up since I do not take pleasure in doing remakes.”

Such strong decision-making isn’t typically seen in our movie theater, where the scale of your tasks identifies your position in the market. For Hemanth, it all boils down to the story. “I’m not stating this to boast. I state it since I’ve constantly gone behind stories. I work towards bringing those stories to the screen.”