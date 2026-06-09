2 weeks back, Bollywood Hungama reported a breaking news that Alphastarring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, will launch on July 3 rather of July 10. We have actually now heard that the makers of Dhamaal 4 have actually likewise chosen to prepone their release.

EXCLUSIVE: Dhamaal 4 preponed; to launch on July 10 rather of July 17

A source near to the movie exposed,”Dhamaal 4 was initially arranged to show up in movie theaters on July 17. It’ll now launch a week previously, on July 10. There has actually been buzz in the trade that Alpha is launching on July 3. The July 10 slot is now uninhabited and for this reason, the makers of Dhamaal 4 chosen to use up the date. They feel that July 10 is apt for their movie and would be a reward for the fans as they’ll get to see the comic caper a week previously. A main statement is anticipated quickly.”

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 restores the franchise’s core cast, consisting of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The ensemble cast likewise includes Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan, including brand-new faces to the funny series.

Dhamaal 4 exists by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Devgn Films and is a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. It is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

About Dhamaal series

Dhamaal‘s very first part launched in 2007 and was a runaway success due to its massy yet fresh humour ratio, ensemble cast and business execution. Double Dhamaal (2011) had a healthy opening, unexpected the trade and market, and became a hit. Overall Dhamaal (2019 ), on the other hand, opened at a big Rs. 16.50 crores and went on to do a company of Rs. 154.23 crores in its life time. All 3 movies have actually taken pleasure in high viewership on tv and significant recall worth. As an outcome, expectations are tremendous from Dhamaal 4

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More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection

Tags: Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit, Anjali Dinesh Anand, Arshad Warsi, Bhushan Kumar, Devgn Films, Dhamaal 4, Esha Gupta, Indra Kumar, Jaaved Jaaferi, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, News, Panorama Studios, Preponed, Ravi Kishan, Release Date, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, Sanjeeda Shaikh, T-Series Super Cassettes Industries Ltd

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