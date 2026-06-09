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Business Thriller Manju go back to instructions with Deadly Killer By Editor - 39

Upgraded on : 09 Jun 2026, 1:15 am For Kannada movie theater audiences, Thriller Manju has actually long been associated with high-octane action. After investing years choreographing a few of the market’s most unforgettable stunt series, the veteran action director is going back into the director’s chair with Fatal Killerhis very first directorial endeavor because Authorities Story almost 15 years earlier. Produced by Prashanth T Tambrallimath under Keerthi Silver Screen and Vedik Cosmos, Lethal Killer blends action, thriller, thriller, and scary components into a hectic story. The movie stars Sambhrama-popularity Abhay Veer along with Neviksha in the lead functions.

The trailer of the movie was just recently revealed by star Ragini Dwivedi, who shared an individual connection with Thriller Manju. Remembering her early days in the market, Ragini stated Manju had actually choreographed action for her launching movie. She likewise prompted audiences to support newbies and motivate Kannada movie theater.

Discussing the task, Thriller Manju exposed that he had actually told the story to Abhay Veer long back. Impressed by the principle, the star himself brought the manufacturer on board. “The story moves at a fast rate and is loaded with thriller. Abhay has actually provided a strong efficiency, and I think he has the prospective to end up being a star,” stated the director.