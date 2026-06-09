The Grammy winner was eliminated in a stabbing in East London on June 5, with an examination still continuous

The singer-songwriter Talay Riley, who composed for artists like Dua Lipa, Britney Spears, and H.E.R., passed away in a stabbing in East London recently. He was 35.

According to a declaration from the Metropolitan Police, Riley (genuine name Mark”Yinka”Orabiyi), was discovered in a garden with stab injuries around 9 a.m. regional time last Friday, June 5. He was noticable dead at the scene. A 2nd victim in the stabbing attack, a male in his 20s, continual injuries that were ruled out dangerous.

Authorities detained 3 individuals on suspicion of eliminating Orabiyi, with one launched on bail pending more queries. The other 2 were launched without any extra action taken. An investigator for London’s Metropolitan Police stated the examination “continues at rate,” and contacted anybody who remained in the location, or may have security video footage, to come forward with details.

In a declaration shared on Instagram, Riley’s household and supervisor, Cleo Amedume, validated his death. “Talay will fondly be kept in mind by those who understood him openly for his amazing skill as a Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling songwriter & & artist. For those that understood and liked him personally it is his humor, generous spirit and apparent existence that will be missed out on one of the most.”

Riley’s most significant credits as a songwriter consist of Dua Lipa’s 2016 single “Last Dance,” Khalid’s “Young Dumb & & Broke,” and H.E.R.’s “Lights On.” His deal with the latter made Riley his Grammy when the LP appeared on H.E.R.’s 2017 self-titled effort, which took home Best R&B Album at the 61st Grammys. Riley likewise added to Jessie J’s “Who’s Laughing Now,” Britney Spears’ “Clumsy,” Jason Derulo’s “If It Ain’t Love,” and Nick Jonas’ “Levels.”

Riley broke through as both a songwriter and entertainer in 2009, thanks to his partnerships with the gunk MC Chip. Riley co-wrote and included on a number of tunes on Chip’s launching,I Am Chipmunkconsisting of “Look for Me,” which peaked at Number Seven on the U.K. songs charts. A couple of years later on, Riley notched a small hit of his own with “Make You Mine,” which appeared on his own 2011 mixtape,Going to California

Riley continued to launch his own music even after his songwriting profession removed. He regularly dropped tracks online and, based upon current social networks posts, seemed preparing for the release of a brand-new album.

His songwriting didn’t stop either. He added to Paloma Faith’s 2024 album,The Glorification of Sadness; Kelela’s 2025 effort,In heaven Light; and Kehlani’s current self-titled LP. He likewise worked carefully with the up-and-coming British woman group Flo, getting a Grammy election for his contributions to their launching album,Gain access to All Areas

Riley’s sibling, Michael Orabiyi– likewise a popular songwriter under the name Scribz Riley– shared a homage on Instagram, composing, “He had among the purest hearts I’ve ever understood. He enjoyed deeply, offered easily, and touched many individuals through his skill, compassion, and spirit. The profusion of love currently demonstrates how numerous lives he affected. You motivated numerous individuals and your tradition will continue to survive on through your music, your household, your buddies, and everybody blessed enough to have actually understood you.”

In the remarks to Michael’s posts were more homages and acknowledgements from a number of Riley’s peers and partners, consisting of Stormzy, Kehlani, Khalid, and Ella Mai.

From Wanderer United States.