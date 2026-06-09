‘The Bear’ Prepares for One Last Dinner Service in Final Season Trailer

The brand-new and last season of The Bear premieres on June 25, with all 8 episodes offered to stream on Hulu and FX

It’s closing time forThe Bear

In a brand-new trailer for the 5th and last season, the scrappy Chicago cooking area team pull themselves together in the instant after-effects of head chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) hanging up his apron and leaving the food market.

That’s the least of their issues. Sydney (Ayo Edibiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Sugar (Abby Elliott) need to hold strong versus the structure being offered out from below them, torrential flooding, shipment being cut off, food lacks, and consistent cash difficulties.

The staying hope, as it has actually been for the previous 4 seasons, is to see if they can handle to reverse a dumpy, family-run sandwich store to a fine-dining facility worthwhile of a Michelin star.

The brand-new and last season ofThe Bearpremieres on June 25, with all 8 episodes readily available to stream on Hulu and FX.

Last month, the program exposed its 5th season would be its last. “Ultimately, they discover that what makes a dining establishment ‘ideal’ may not be the food, however individuals,” a tagline read.

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From Wanderer United States.