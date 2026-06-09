Dharma Productions has actually formally revealed the release date of its upcoming movie Lag Ja GaleDirected by Raj Mehta, the action performer starring Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya is set to get here in movie theaters on May 14, 2027.

Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya-starrer Lag Ja Gale to launch on May 14, 2027

The statement places the movie as one of Dharma Productions’significant theatrical releases for the summertime of 2027. While the makers have actually mostly kept plot information under covers, the movie is anticipated to mix high-octane action with business home entertainment, uniting 3 stars from various generations of Hindi movie theater.

The job marks another partnership in between Dharma Productions and director Raj Mehta, who is understood for helming effective movies such as Great Newwz JugJugg Jeeyoand SelfieeWith Lag Ja GaleMehta seems venturing into a more action-driven area.

The movie has actually produced attention over the previous numerous months, especially following reports that Tiger Shroff and Lakshya shot a massive dance-off series for the task. According to reports, the tune was contended Mumbai’s Mukesh Mills in December 2025. Choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, the fancy production number apparently included more than 100 expert dancers.

Market reports recommended that the series was developed to highlight the contrasting dance designs of the 2 stars. Tiger’s efficiency supposedly leaned into his signature athletic and high-energy technique, while Lakshya’s choreography was stated to concentrate on a more fluid and simple and easy design. The tune is anticipated to be among the movie’s significant highlights.

Check Out: Lakshya, Tiger Shroff, and Janhvi Kapoor to star in Karan Johar’s upcoming action drama: Report

More Pages: Lag Jaa Gale Box Office Collection

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