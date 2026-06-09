Child Do Die Do Teaser: Huma Qureshi comes up with the journey of India’s very first ‘desi’ hitwoman in a mystery-packed thriller

The makers of Child Do Die Do have lastly revealed the much-anticipated teaser of the movie, providing audiences a peek into the dark, wacky and unforeseeable world of Baby KarMarKar, played by Huma Qureshi. The movie, which has actually been creating substantial buzz since its statement, assures a distinct mix of secret, action and intrigue set versus the dynamic background of Mumbai.

Infant Do Die Do Teaser: Huma Qureshi produces the journey of India’s very first’desi’ hitwoman in a mystery-packed thriller

The teaser presents audiences to the interesting universe surrounding Baby KarMarKar, promoted as India’s very first desi hitwoman. While the video micronutrients of her journey from youth, it thoroughly prevents exposing excessive about the strange lead character herself. Rather, it concentrates on producing an environment of thriller, slowly revealing the diverse characters who occupy her world.

Among the teaser’s most interesting visuals includes a female bring a striking red umbrella as she moves through the city undetected. In the middle of the turmoil unfolding around her, the enigmatic figure leaves more concerns than responses, contributing to the intrigue surrounding Baby KarMarKar and her real identity.

Apart from Huma Qureshi in the titular function, Child Do Die Do Stars Sikander Kher, Chunky Pandey, Seema Pahwa, Rachit Singh and Marudhar Shekhawat in essential functions. The teaser mean a varied ensemble cast, each apparently playing a fundamental part in the story’s unfolding secret.

Discussing the movie, manufacturer Saqib Saleem stated, “With this teaser, we’re finally opening the doors to Baby’s world. Beyond the mystery of Baby KarMarKar lies an ensemble of unforgettable characters, each adding a new layer to the story. We’re excited for audiences to start connecting the dots and step into this unpredictable universe with us.”

Director Nachiket Samant echoed comparable beliefs and clarified the movie’s extensive story. He stated, “Baby Do Die Do isn’t just the story of Baby KarMarKar- it’s the story of an entire world that exists around her. This teaser introduces some of the people who make that world so entertaining, unpredictable and mysterious. Every character brings a distinct energy to the narrative, and this is only the beginning of what awaits audiences on July 3.”

Directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Saqib Saleem under his banner Saleem Siblings in association with Pune 04 Films, Child Do Die Do guarantees an unforeseeable cinematic trip loaded with secret, trouble and surprises. The movie is slated to launch in theatres on July 3, 2026.

Check out: Alia Bhatt’s Alpha vs Huma Qureshi’s Baby Do Die Do: Two desi female assassin movies to CLASH on July 3

More Pages: Baby Do Die Do Box Office Collection

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