Netflix has actually formally revealed the best date of its upcoming truth program Lock Upp, ending days of speculation surrounding the job. The program, produced in collaboration with Balaji Telefilms, will start streaming on June 27. The statement follows a marketing project that created substantial attention throughout social networks platforms and a number of cities. In current days, reports of masked people impersonated “qaidis” appearing in public areas caused prevalent conversation online, with audiences trying to translate the project’s connection to the approaching program.

Lock Upp to stream on Netflix from June 27, 2026

Contributing to the interest was a big outside setup that appeared to portray prisoners behind jail bars. The screen brought in spotlight and rapidly ended up being a talking point on social networks, with numerous questioning the function behind the uncommon project.

With the main statement now made, Netflix has actually validated that Lock Upp will include a group of widely known characters cohabiting under one roofing as part of the truth format. Sharing the upgrade, the streaming platform specified, “Lock Upp streams exclusively on Netflix from June 27.”

The truth series marks a cooperation in between Netflix and Balaji Telefilms, headed by manufacturer Ektaa Kapoor. While particular information about the candidates and format stay under covers, the makers have actually suggested that the program will combine a number of commonly gone over public figures.

The marketing technique appears to have actually effectively constructed anticipation ahead of the best, with online conversations and fan theories continuing in the lead-up to the statement.

As the launch date techniques, audiences are anticipated to read more about the entrants and the format that will form the upcoming season. In the meantime, the focus stays on the program’s June 27 launching, when audiences will lastly get a better take a look at what the makers have actually prepared.

Check Out: Lock Upp on Netflix: Balaji Telefilms brings its truth struck to the streaming huge

Tags: Balaji Telefilms, Ektaa R Kapoor, Lock Upp, Netflix, Netflix India, News, OTT, OTT Platform, Reality Show, Social Media, Teaser, Web Series, Web Show

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