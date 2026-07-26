Gen Z outreach: PM Modi asks ministers to support existence on Insta

< img src ="https://static.toiimg.com/thumb/msid-132614954,imgsize-104228,width-400,height-225,resizemode-4/modi-asks-ministers-to-connect-with-youth-on-insta.jpg" alt ="Gen Z outreach: PM Modi asks ministers to shore up presence on Insta" title="PM Modi on video" decoding="async" fetchpriority="high">

NEW DELHI: Buoyed by the reaction to his midnight post on Instagram Thursday, which got 305 million views, PM Modi Friday went back to the social networks platform. “Thank you, friends.

I had an opportunity to connect with you late last night. The way you responded to my video post and gave constructive suggestions, thanks to everybody. Your love will continue and our bond will strengthen,” the PM stated, reports Dipak Dash.His remarks showed complete satisfaction, with authorities calling it a “successful connect” with Gen Z, who have actually been charmed by CJP and other challengers. Within minutes, Friday’s video had actually amassed 9.3 million views.

This came hardly hours after PM advised his Cabinet coworkers to utilize more of Instagram, stating it will assist them remain gotten in touch with the youth. He was engaging with them after the Cabinet conference on Friday. Authorities sources stated PM’s option of Instagram to reveal govt’s choice to strengthen the anti-paper leakage law made him around 1 million brand-new fans.Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked ministers the number of them were actively utilizing social networks platforms such as Instagram.

He stated the platform has actually been popular with big areas of youth and stressed utilizing the social networking website to get in touch with them.PM Modi has actually been utilizing Instagram considering that 2014.His suggestions comes amidst a growing sense that BJP, which effectively leveraged mass usage of WhatsApp to take a march over its competitors, risks of delivering the benefit in reaching out to Gen Z, which is not as enamoured of the messaging platform and is more comfy with the picture & & brief kind video service.PM Modi, a tech lover, has actually consistently prompted his ministers to hold interactive sessions with youth on this platform. He has actually stated govt along with BJP must more active on social networks. Chairing the council of ministers satisfying in Jan 2023, he had actually worried that social networks had actually become the primary source of details for big areas of the youth and its growing attraction required to be utilized.