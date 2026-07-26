Livvy Dunne exposes Andrew Tate’s’questionable ‘Instagram DM, leaves press reporter shocked with unanticipated confession (Image through Getty)

Previous LSU gymnast and social networks star Livvy Dunne shared an unanticipated story throughout Fanatics Fest in New York when she was inquired about the funniest direct message she has actually ever gotten on Instagram.

Her response captured the job interviewer entirely off guard. Dunne exposed that questionable influencer Andrew Tate had actually as soon as messaged her, leaving her so stunned that she thought of erasing her Instagram account. The minute came simply days after Andrew Tate and his bro, Tristan Tate, were apprehended in Miami as the UK seeks their extradition over several criminal charges, which they both reject.

What Livvy Dunne stated about Andrew Tate’s Instagram message

Throughout the interview, Livvy Dunne chuckled as she attempted to keep in mind the most unforgettable message she had actually ever gotten on social networks.

She then shared the story that left the press reporter speechless.

“Oh my God, the funniest DM. I believe it’s from like particular individuals that simply get me weak. I understand this is questionable. Andrew Tate one time messaged me and I resembled, I require to like erase Instagram permanently. And after that his account got shut off which was that.”The press reporter responded right away, plainly stunned by what Dunne had actually simply exposed.“Oh my god, I would erase my own Instagram too after that point.”

Dunne did not state when the message was sent out or what it included. She likewise did not recommend that there was any more discussion after that. Her remarks rapidly drew attention since of the timing, with Tate making headings for legal factors.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate face extradition case after Miami arrest

Andrew Tate and his bro Tristan Tate were apprehended in Miami after British authorities requested their extradition. According to the BBC, the bros deal with a combined 59 charges in the UK, consisting of accusations of rape, human trafficking and offenses including indecent pictures of a kid.

They are likewise under criminal examination in Romania. The bros reject all accusations versus them.Following the arrests, legal representative Matt Jury, who represents numerous supposed British victims, stated:“Andrew and Tristan Tate are implicated of a few of the most major offenses, consisting of several counts of rape and human trafficking. It is time they deal with justice.”The Tate siblings’ legal representative, Joseph McBride, safeguarded his customers and stated:“Their opponents understand it most importantly. That is precisely why they have actually been assaulted.”He likewise included:“We are positive that as soon as a qualified judge sees the truths, and as soon as the Department of Justice challenges this outright abuse of its own authority, Andrew and Tristan Tate will stroll totally free.”The extradition procedures are still continuous, and no court has actually discovered either bro guilty of the charges.