“My life collapsed in front of me”: Shakira on how she made it through the darkest chapter of her life after Gerard Piqué presumably cheated on her for many years

Shakira on how she endured Gerard Pique’s extramarital relations. (Image by means of Getty Images)

The 49 years of age pop feeling, Shakira, had a memorable efficiency at the 2026 World Cup Final in between Argentina and Spain as billions were surprised by how she looked while dancing. Shakira’s ex sweetheart, the previous World Cup star Gerard Piqué was likewise present in the audience, 4 years after he was implicated of unfaithful on her.

This has actually stimulated shockwaves as Shakira’s words on enduring her heartbreak has actually now resurfaced.

Shakira opens about how she recuperated from Gerard Piqué unfaithful on her in their years long high profile relationship

In an interview with The Sunday Guardian, Shakira opened about the love she had for Gerard Piqué as she stated, “For a very long time I put my profession on hold, to be beside Gerard, so he might play football … There was a great deal of sacrifice for love.”

Shakira added, “There were so many pieces of my life that crumbled in front of my eyes and I had to rebuild myself in a way, picking up the bones from the floor and putting them all together…And the glue that kept it all together was music.”

Shakira had left her successful career to build a family with Gerard Piqué before he cheated on her

For the unversed, when things between Shakira and Gerard Piqué became more and more serious after they started dating post the 2010 World Cup, the pop star left her carer to be with him.Later, in 2013, Shakira and Gerard Piqué welcomed their oldest son, Sasha, and in 2016, their younger one, Milan.While Gerard Piqué continued with his career on the field, the global pop sensation Shakira decided to focus on motherhood and being there for her boyfriend as her successful career took a backseat.

Even as millions expected Shakira and Gerard Piqué to tie the knot soon, things came crashing down in 2022 when the two announced their break up publicly on social media.A few weeks later, the former World Cup star Gerard Piqué was accused of cheating on the popular Grammy winner, Shakira.In many such heartbreaking interviews, Shakira has opened up about the pain she felt when she found out about the infidelity.Four years later, Shakira seems to have healed from the painful break up even though she often refers to it as the “darkest moment in her life”.In many of her recent interviews, Shakira has also spoken about how the relationship with former World Cup star Gerard Piqué “dragged her down” as she feels more “free” today.Lots of stay curious about Shakira’s dating life, the pop star has actually shut down all reports as she has actually spoken about focusing on raising her 2 kids and working on the profession she when left behind for love.