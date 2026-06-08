TCS restores Chennai workplace lease, dedicates 1,420 crore in leasings over 10 years

TCS will pay a preliminary month-to-month lease of about 10.26 crore, with leasings set to increase by 12 percent every 3 years.|Picture Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

IT service leviathan Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has actually restored its lease for almost 1.5 million sq feet of workplace at Chennai One IT SEZ in Thoraipakkam, dedicating an approximated 1,420 crore in leasings over the next 10 years, according to residential or commercial property analytics platform Propstack.

The lease, which began on November 1, 2025, covers 14.66 lakh sq feet of chargeable location throughout numerous towers in Blocks A and B of the Chennai One school, owned by IG3 Infra Ltd. The center makes up 4 towers in Block A (Alpha) and choose floorings in Block B (Magnum), enhancing TCS’ long-lasting dedication to Chennai, among its biggest shipment and skill centers.

Under the arrangement, TCS will pay a regular monthly leasing of about 10.26 crore at a beginning rate of 70 per sq ft. The lease brings a period of 10 years and consists of a down payment of 94.64 crore. Leasings will increase by 12 percent every 3 years, based on the lease terms.

The lease renewal is amongst the bigger workplace deals taped in Chennai in current months and highlights the ongoing value of Grade-A workplace schools for significant innovation business.

Released on June 8, 2026