19659001 SENSEX 73,524.26 19459053 -719.08 AWESOME 23,123.00 -243.70 19659003 CRUDEOIL 8,808.00 19459053+ 194.00 GOLD 154,465.00 19459053 -1,129.00 SILVER 245,944.00 -2,593.00 19659006 19659007 SENSEX 73,524.26 -719.08 19659008 COOL 23,123.00 -243.70 19659009 CLEVER 23,123.00 -243.70 CRUDEOIL 8,808.00 19459053+ 194.00 CRUDEOIL 8,808.00 19459053+ 194.00 19659012 GOLD 154,465.00 -1,129.00
- Home 19459063 News< meta itemprop= material = 19459028 > 19459063 World 19659014 Iranian military states it is stopping offending operations 19659016 While revealing the time out, Tehran cautioned that any additional aggressiveness by Israel or its allies, consisting of actions in southern Lebanon, would activate a much more powerful reaction By AP -PTI Upgraded -June 08, 2026 at 05:32 PM.