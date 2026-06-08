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Iranian military states it is stopping offending operations

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19659001 SENSEX 73,524.26 19459053 -719.08 AWESOME 23,123.00 -243.70 19659003 CRUDEOIL 8,808.00 19459053+ 194.00 GOLD 154,465.00 19459053 -1,129.00 SILVER 245,944.00 -2,593.00 19659006 19659007 SENSEX 73,524.26 -719.08 19659008 COOL 23,123.00 -243.70 19659009 CLEVER 23,123.00 -243.70 CRUDEOIL 8,808.00 19459053+ 194.00 CRUDEOIL 8,808.00 19459053+ 194.00 19659012 GOLD 154,465.00 -1,129.00

  1. Home 19459063 News< meta itemprop= material = 19459028 > 19459063 World 19659014 Iranian military states it is stopping offending operations 19659016 While revealing the time out, Tehran cautioned that any additional aggressiveness by Israel or its allies, consisting of actions in southern Lebanon, would activate a much more powerful reaction By AP -PTI Upgraded -June 08, 2026 at 05:32 PM. | Dubai 19659020 Part of a rocket extends from the ground, from the ground, following strikes from Iran, in the main Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 8, 2026.|Image Credit: AMMAR AWAD 19659022 19459077 The Iranian armed force’s joint command stated Monday it was stopping its offending operations, after Israel and Iran exchanged fire in their very first attacks because the United States struck a ceasefire with Tehran 2 months earlier. 19659023 The escalation threatened to drag the Middle East back into a major war. The joint command stated that if Israel or its advocates performed any additional “aggressiveness and hostile acts,” consisting of in southern Lebanon, then “far more serious and squashing steps than in the past will follow.” 19459055 Released on June 8, 2026 19659025 THIS ADVERTISEMENT SUPPORTS OUR JOURNALISM. SUBSCRIBE FOR MINIMAL ADS. 19659026 THIS ADVERTISEMENT SUPPORTS OUR JOURNALISM. SUBSCRIBE FOR MINIMAL ADS.

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