Kochi court enables ED access to SFIO files in CMRL cash laundering case

A court in Kochi has actually permitted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to get copies of 134 files gathered by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office(SFIO)in a cash laundering case connected to Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd( CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions, owned by Veena T, child of previous Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.|Image Credit: th-online Administrator

A court in Kochi on Monday permitted the ED to acquire copies of files gathered by the SFIO in connection with a cash laundering case connected to CMRL and including previous Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s child, Veena T.

Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Judge Suresh Babu VPM enabled a petition submitted by the ED looking for copies of files collected by the SFIO, which had actually examined supposed fictitious costs confessed by CMRL before the Income Tax Settlement Commission.

The Enforcement Directorate had actually looked for 134 files gathered by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office throughout its probe into Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd and Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, the IT consultancy company owned by Veena.

The petition, submitted on June 6, turned up for factor to consider before the court on Monday.

CMRL opposed the plea, arguing that the files must not be turned over to the ED without hearing the business.

After hearing submissions from the ED, the SFIO, and CMRL, the court enabled the petition.

ED probe concentrates on declared monetary deals

The ED probe refers to accusations that CMRL paid totaling up to Rs 2.78 crore to Exalogic Solutions Private Limited without getting any services in return.

According to the ED, another business, Empower India Capital Investments Private Limited (EICPL), run by CMRL Managing Director Sasidharan Kartha, had actually extended loans worth Rs 50 lakh to Exalogic in spite of the business apparently stopping working to make prompt payments.

The firm has actually declared that the management of CMRL, led by Kartha and Veena, created “earnings of criminal offense” through these deals.

The ED signed up the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case based upon a prosecution problem submitted by the SFIO before a court in Ernakulam in April 2025.

The SFIO is the examination arm of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Origins of the case and SFIO findings

CMRL came under the scanner of main firms after an Income Tax Department raid in January 2019, which supposedly spotted abnormalities, consisting of specific costs thought to be fictitious and amounting to around Rs 130 crore.

Authorities stated these expenditures were later on confessed by CMRL before the Income Tax Settlement Commission, following which a problem was described the SFIO for examination.

In its prosecution problem, the SFIO declared that fictitious money costs totaling up to Rs 182 crore were taped by CMRL over a duration of 15 years.

It likewise declared that the business paid Rs 91 crore towards transport services to companies owned by the Kartha household.

Current searches connected to the examination

Last month, the ED carried out searches at 10 places connected to the case, consisting of facilities connected with Veena and previous minister P A Mohammed Riyas, who is her hubby.

Released on June 8, 2026