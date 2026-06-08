Business Why aren’t BJP leaders requiring to streets with cylinders in demonstration now: Congress’ dig on LPG cost walking By Leslie Atkins - 77

Image utilized for representation function just.|Image Credit: The Hindu New Delhi Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday(June 7, 2026)required to understand why the federal government, regardless of its”grand claims “of diversifying fuel sources throughout 41 nations in action to the West Asia dispute, performed another walking in the rate of LPG cylinders. In a post on X, Mr. Kharge stated,”Mr. Modi ji had actually made grand claims in Parliament about diversifying fuel sources throughout 41 nations in reaction to the West Asia dispute. What ended up being of that?”

He stated that the scarcity of LPG cylinders continues backwoods. Mentioning data of the federal government’s Ujjwala plan, through which it disperses LPG connections to rural homes, Mr. Kharge stated, 5.56 crore households employed under the program did not get back at a single refill (or got just one) throughout 2025-26. Of these, 3.30 crore households did not go with a single cylinder refill.

He stated,”This scenario precedes the West Asia crisis. Is this not the outcome of the Modi Government’s profiteering?” The skyrocketing domestic LPG costs, Mr. Kharge stated, threaten to interrupt the cooking areas of typical individuals. In the last 4 months alone, the rate has actually increased by 89.

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