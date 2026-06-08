Numerous feared caught as fire breaks out at home in Delhi’s New Friends Colony

Fire breaks out at New Friends Colony home; rescue operation underway ET OnlineLast Updated: Jun 07, 2026, 05:21:00 PM IST

Summary A fire emerged in a domestic structure in Delhi’s New Friends Colony on Sunday afternoon. Delhi Fire Services introduced a rescue operation. Firemens worked to leave citizens. Delhi Police clarified that preliminary reports of a kid’s death were inaccurate. No other injuries were reported. Rescue efforts were continuous. The reason for the fire stays unidentified. Listen to this post in summed up format

Delhi Fire Service

A fire broke out at a domestic structure in Delhi’s New Friends Colony on Sunday afternoon, triggering a rescue operation by the Delhi Fire Services, ANI reported on Sunday.

The fire department got a call about the blaze at around 3:40 p.m. and dispatched 2 fire tenders to the area.

Firemens introduced efforts to leave locals after preliminary reports recommended that a number of individuals might be caught inside your home.

In a subsequent upgrade, Delhi Police clarified that initial reports suggested nobody else had actually been hurt in the occurrence and stated earlier reports about the death of a kid were inaccurate.

“Reports of the death of a child are incorrect. Further details will be shared shortly,” Delhi Police stated.

Rescue operations were continuing at the time of filing. The reason for the fire was not right away understood.

More information are waited for.

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