Twenty-one lives were unfortunately lost in a Delhi B&B fire, consisting of twelve foreign nationals.

NEW DELHI: Twenty-one individuals are dead. Twelve of them were foreign nationals who had actually concerned India looking for treatment, not a tomb. And as the smoke clears over the charred shell of Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani, a familiar Delhi drama is now playing out– one company implicating another, each thoroughly drawing the border of its own duty simply except where the failures in fact started.The tourist department states it just grants licences. The MCD states it manages constructing infractions however is hamstrung by Lal Dora status. Delhi Police states its oversight was watered down after a 2025 MHA notice got rid of the requirement for cops consent for hotels. The fire department states it never ever got a referral for a NOC since the structure department never ever forwarded one. And the structure department states the owner never ever sent a total strategy.

In the middle of this institutional labyrinth stood a five-storey death trap– certified for 6 spaces, running 26, without a fire NOC, without an approved structure strategy, without smoke alarm, without automated emergency alarm and lawn sprinkler, without a 2nd staircase, with a locked balcony and completely sealed windows– and not a single authority flagged it before 21 individuals passed away.‘The tourist department has no function in everyday working’Delhi tourist minister Kapil Mishra was amongst the very first to respond to the event.

Flourish Stay, he verified, was given a B&B licence in 2024 under the Silver classification for 6 spaces, legitimate till 2027. His department, he stated, was “largely limited to granting and renewing licences.”“The owners are required to submit guest records to the local police station every 15 days. The tourism department does not have a role in the day-to-day functioning of these establishments,” Mishra informed news firm PTI.

The minister has actually now revealed the B&B policy will be ditched completely and all 432 signed up residential or commercial properties throughout the city examined. The choice comes days after his own department launched a draft revamp of the very same policy on May 26, welcoming public feedback.MCD surveyed it 8 months agoSources within the Municipal Corporation of Delhi validate that the Hauz Rani B&B was checked by MCD authorities around 8 months before the fire.The group discovered a full-blown, sit-down dining establishment operating from the ground flooring– a clear offense of the tea-and-snacks licence the facility held, which allowed no seating.MCD authorities point out the structure’s place in a Lal Dora location and claim its building over a years back offers security under the Centre’s Special Provisions Act.An authorities within MCD’s own structure department opposes this, pointing out that the resistance under that arrangement uses just to property structures.

This structure was running totally as an industrial facility– hotel spaces on every flooring, a dining establishment on the ground flooring, a kitchen area in the basement.“In this case, the structure was being utilized for industrial functions. It went beyond the allowable height of 9 metres and was running without a fire NOC. Even more, the MPD mandates a minimum opening of 1.5 metres by 1.5 metres on every flooring, placed 1.2 metres above the flooring and dealing with the necessary open area along with the roadway side.

These arrangements were not abided by,” the authorities stated.“In this case, the B&B was apparently being misused as a hotel, with a dining establishment operating on the ground flooring,” a source stated.