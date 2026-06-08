Praveen Bangalore assesses his tv Journey: Guru Raghavendra Vaibhava taught me perseverance and genuineness

Praveen Bangalore, commonly referred to as PK, reflects on his tv journey with thankfulness and fondness. The star made his tv launching in 2012, an experience that he states shaped both his profession and character. Remembering his very first days on an expert set, PK states, “I was just a teenager stepping onto a professional set for the first time. Everything felt massive, the lights, the cameras, the temple sets.” His function was reasonably little, the experience left an enduring effect on him. “The set felt more like a pilgrimage site than a workplace. There was silence, discipline, and deep respect for the story. I learned technical skills like hitting the mark and finding the light, but more importantly, patience and sincerity,” he shares.For many years, PK gradually developed his existence in the market, however it was his parallel lead function in Jothey Jothealli that ended up being a significant pivotal moment in his profession. “Getting a parallel lead role in Jothe Jotheyalli was a defining moment for me. Until then, I had been learning and growing with every project, but this show gave me the opportunity to showcase my abilities on a much larger platform,” he states. Discussing the effect of the program, PK includes, “As a parallel lead, I had substantial screen space and a character that audiences could connect with.

It wasn’t just another role; it came with the responsibility of contributing meaningfully to the narrative while sharing the screen with an established cast.” The star credits the program for assisting him reach families throughout Karnataka. “The love I received from viewers was overwhelming. People started recognizing me in public, appreciating my performance, and following my work. That kind of connection with the audience is truly special for any actor.” From being a young newbie on the sets of Guru Raghavendra Vaibhava to ending up being an acknowledged face through Jothe Jotheyalli, PK’s journey has actually been specified by determination, finding out, and a deep regard for the craft of acting.