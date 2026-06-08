Fadnavis authorizes 65 MahaRail tasks, pledges to make Maharashtra a train level crossing-free state

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis|Image Credit: ANI

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday authorized 65 train facilities tasks under the state Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MahaRail) and directed authorities to work towards making the state devoid of train level crossings.

Chairing a conference of MahaRail here, Fadnavis stated facilities such as train overbridges, underpasses and pedestrian bridges need to be established to get rid of level crossings throughout Maharashtra and enhance connection in quickly urbanising locations.

According to a main release, the 65 tasks form the very first stage of 131 proposed works to be carried out by MahaRail on roadways under the general public Works and Urban Development departments.

The primary minister stated concern ought to be offered to tasks found on roadways with Train Vehicle Units (TVU) varying in between 25,000 and one lakh and where land acquisition requirements are very little.

A Train Vehicle Unit (TVU) is a mathematical metric utilized mostly by Railways to determine traffic density at Level Crossing (LC) gates. It is determined by increasing the variety of passing trains by the variety of roadway car systems over a 24-hour duration.

Fadnavis likewise directed authorities to prepare facilities around train passages in cities in view of increasing urbanisation and future transportation requirements.

The federal government specified that an overall of 80 train facilities tasks have actually been proposed in city centres throughout Maharashtra.

Amongst them, 17 jobs remain in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, 15 in Pune, 13 in Nagpur, 5 each in Nashik and Amravati, and the staying tasks are spread out throughout a number of other cities in the state, the release stated.

Fadnavis asked authorities to make up committees consisting of community commissioners and district collectors to validate the tasks before they are used up by MahaRail.

The primary minister likewise flagged the possibility of traffic jam at junctions on freshly built flyovers in Nagpur and required advance preparation to deal with the concern.

He directed authorities to build a brand-new train overbridge on the Amravati-Badnera path in location of the existing old bridge.

Fadnavis asked authorities to organize financing for the jobs through HUDCO and check out systems to decrease loaning expenses.

He likewise directed that the procedure of bringing MahaRail under the general public Works Department be accelerated which payments for finished works be launched immediately by the state federal government.

Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale went to the conference through video conferencing, while Minister of State Indranil Naik and MLA Prasad Lad existed.

Released on June 8, 2026