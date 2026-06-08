Microsoft reveals Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition and X25 controller for the 25th anniversary

On November 15, 2001, Bill Gates (and The Rock) revealed a brand-new video gaming console called the “Xbox”. Later on this year, the Xbox line will commemorate its 25th anniversary and Microsoft is all set with a scandal sheet of the Series X.

The Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition dumps the black and white colors of the base Series X and gowns up in clear green– for those who weren’t around at that time, clear green was the coolest in the early 2000s.

The renowned X logo design on the console will light up in green when you power it up. That’s not all, the statement states that you will likewise “find a couple of covert surprises throughout.”

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Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition (and controller)

Below its cool brand-new green outfit, the console is a Series X with 1TB storage– this isn’t brand-new hardware.

Microsoft is likewise introducing the Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition in matching clear green. The ABXY buttons go back to their standard colors.

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Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition

The Xbox Series X25 console and Controller X25 will be offered as a minimal edition package this November. If you currently have an Xbox, the Controller X25 Special Edition will likewise be readily available independently. Prices and pre-order information will be exposed later.

< img width ="1200" height ="599" alt ="The chronology of Xbox consoles" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/xbox-series-x25-anniversary-edition/inline/-1200/gsmarena_009.jpg">

The chronology of Xbox consoles

PS. If you wish to enter the spirit of the 25th anniversary, however do not wish to invest cash, you can get among these unique wallpapers.

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