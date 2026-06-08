Video Of TMC Leader Hiding Himself Under Pile Of Sarees To Escape Police Goes Viral

Howrah: A bizarre incident took place in West Bengal on Sunday as a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader named Brahmananda Chakraborty hid himself beneath a pile of sarees to avoid being arrested by the police over allegations of taking cut-money (extortion) from people for giving them houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

A video of Brahmananda Chakraborty’s unique hideout in Howrah has gone viral on social media.

After a complaint was filed against him, Chakraborty had become aware that police were coming to arrest him. In a desperate attempt to escape from police and evade arrest, Chakraborty fled to a clothing store, where he saw a massive pile of sarees.

He laid down on the floor and hid himself beneath the sarees, fulling concealing his body beneath the pile.

However, much to his disappointment, the police found his hiding spot. The video showed a policemen removing the pile, following which Chakraborty’s hand emerged from beneath the clothes. Realising that he had been busted, the local TMC leader got himself out of the heap.

The X handle of BJP shared the video, tweeting, “A new and ‘creative’ use of a sari by a TMC leader has come to light! 😂” It added, “TMC leaders’ new trending hiding spot—now their corruption is hiding behind saris! 🤐”

TMC Leader Hides Beneath Bed

This comes just a couple of days after TMC leader Shahidul Miya hid himself beneath a bed as angry crowd surrounded his residence accusing him of extorting between ₹5,000 and ₹20,000 from beneficiaries of government housing schemes.

Eventually, the police caught him from his hiding spot.

TMC Leader Beaten With Slippers, Chased In Semi-Naked State

Earlier, another TMC leader faced an angry mob’s wrath over ‘cut-money’ allegations. A crowd tore the clothes of Dhananjay Garai, popularly called Dhannu Master, and beat him while chasing him on road in a semi-naked state in Dubrajpur, Birbhum.

He is a close aide of TMC Councillor Bhaskar Ruj, who is accused of taking extortion money from people for giving them houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

A dramatic video showed Garai running on the streets in a semi-naked state as people ran after him. The video also showed people ruthlessly beating him with slippers and raining punches on him. A man was seen holding Dhananjay Garai’s pant to stop him from running away as the angry crowd rained blows on him.

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