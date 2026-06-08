Samsung Galaxy S26 FE style dripped by means of online accreditation listing

Samsung is anticipated to reveal the Galaxy S25 FE follower this September, if the business follows its typical launch schedule. Ahead of its launching, the Galaxy S26 FE has actually been identified on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). Unlike a current leakage, which revealed the phone in a protective case, the most recent listing provides a clearer take a look at its style.

A real-life image consisted of in the WPC accreditation listing reveals the Galaxy S26 FE in a gray surface. The listing likewise validates the gadget brings the design number SM-S741.

The image recommends that the Galaxy S26 FE will carefully look like the basic Galaxy S26. Compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 FE, the most obvious style modification appears to be the rear electronic camera real estate. The upcoming FE design includes a raised electronic camera module that’s in line with the style language of the Galaxy S26 series.

The listing does not expose any significant cordless charging functions, other than that the phone will support Qi 2.2.1, which is likewise discovered on the remainder of the Galaxy S26 phones. The image does verify a triple-camera setup on the back and a hole-punch cutout on the display screen.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G

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Previous leakages have actually recommended that the Galaxy S26 FE might be powered by the Exynos 2500 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

Source – Via