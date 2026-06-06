VOC Port Authority indications MoU with H2Global to advance green hydrogen and tidy shipping fuel trade passages

It will concentrate on evaluating the function of port facilities in supporting tidy fuel production and offtake

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V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority in Thoothukudi has actually signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Germany’s H2Global, represented by the H2Global Foundation and Hintco GmbH, to check out cooperation in the advancement of green hydrogen and tidy shipping fuel trade passages.

The MoU intends to check out the expediency of establishing a double auction system or comparable auction-based designs for tidy shipping fuels for the port. It will concentrate on examining the function of port facilities in supporting tidy fuel production and offtake, while taking a look at application paths for incorporating Indian ports into worldwide green fuel supply chains.

The locations of cooperation consist of evaluation of facilities and logistics requirements for storage, managing, bunkering, transportation, accreditation, market development, security and export of green fuels, consisting of green ammonia, green methanol and other hydrogen derivatives, stated a release.

The cooperation is anticipated to assist in stakeholder engagement amongst federal government firms, market individuals, facilities operators, delivering business, banks and possible off-takers. The collaboration will likewise support the preparation of a roadmap for establishing tidy fuel trade passages and enhancing the export community for green hydrogen derivatives from India to Germany and other European markets, the release stated.

Released on June 6, 2026