Heavy rains trigger waterlogging, uprooting of trees in parts of Keralam; red alert in 5 districts

Over night heavy rains that lashed numerous parts of Keralam continued Saturday early morning, flooding roadways, rooting out trees, harming homes while doing so and tossing regular life into chaos in parts of the state.

A tree fell on a short-term shed, damaging it and eliminating a 29-year-old male sleeping under it in Thrissur’s Manaloor, a fire and rescue services authorities stated.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) provided a red alert in 5 districts– Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod– for the day.

It likewise released an orange alert in 6 districts– Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad– and a yellow alert in the staying 3 districts of the state for the day.

A red alert shows a very heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert ways extremely heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert ways heavy rains in between 6 cm and 11 cm.

In view of the red alert, entry to traveler travelling areas and night travel on sloping roadways along with quarrying activities, have actually been restricted in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts for the day.

That, Saturday was stated a vacation for academic organizations in Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

The IMD likewise stated that the southwest monsoon has actually reached most parts of the central-western and central-eastern Arabian Sea in addition to parts of Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

It even more stated that due to a cyclonic flow situated over north Keralam, very heavy rains was most likely in parts of Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Malappuram districts on June 6.

That, heavy to extremely heavy rains is most likely in parts of Keralam and Mahe from June 6 to 9, the weather condition department stated.

Furthermore, prevalent rains with thunderstorms and strong winds of speeds reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour were most likely in Keralam from June 6 to 10, the IMD stated.

It warned anglers to prevent fishing along the Keralam-Lakshadweep-Karnataka coasts from June 6 to 9 as strong winds of speeds reaching 40 to 60 kmph were most likely along that area.

Released on June 6, 2026