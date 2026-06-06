G Square restores commercial plot company, targets 2,000-crore sales this financial

Bala Ramajayam, Founder and Managing Director, G Square, at the launch of G Square Kshetra near Chennai.|Picture Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

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G Square Group, the Chennai-based realty designer, is restoring commercial plot advancement after a space of almost 5 years with strategies to offer residential or commercial properties worth around 2,000 crore in this financial. In the domestic side, it prepares to offer plots worth around,5000 crore, Bala Ramajayam, Founder and Managing Director, G Square, informed businessline on the sidelines of the launch of G Square Kshetra job at Karanodai – off the Chennai-Kolkata highway.

On Saturday, the business introduced a commercial plot advancement in Gummudipoondi surrounding Andhra Pradesh. It likewise prepares to quickly introduce a commercial plot advancement in Coimbatore, he stated.

In FY26 financial, the business offered homes, consisting of plots, vacation homes and houses, worth 4,000 crore, he stated. G Square Group has more than 20,000 consumers and has actually aggregated more than 5,000 acres in different locations, consisting of Chennai and Coimbatore, he stated.

“We might not offer commercial plots in the last 5 years due to different factors, consisting of absence of assistance from the federal government,” stated Ramajayam. “However, this year we are bullish on this sector this year,” he included, stating the brand-new federal government is providing all assistance for this sector.

The land aggregator considering that 2006 has actually offered plots to leading business JK Tyre, CEAT, LG, Murugappa Group, Tata Realty and Ascendas, he stated.

G Square Kshetra, which Ramajayam stated was the business’s 119th jobs, is priced at an unique launch rate of 1,890 per sq feet onwards for the very first 50 reservations just – which is 50 percent lower than the dominating market rates of 4,000-6,000 per sq. ft. around the passage, he stated.

G Square Group has presents a distinct worth difficulty: “Found a Lower Price than Ours? Get the Plot for Just 1.” Relevant within a 3 km travel radius from the task, the effort enhances G Square Kshetra’s strong worth proposal, unequaled prices, and self-confidence in using among the most competitively priced outlined advancements in the area, he stated.

The business has actually held off the IPO prepares to 2029 from 2028 due to market conditions, he stated.

Released on June 6, 2026